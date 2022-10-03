Texans OL Kenyon Green On Performance vs. Chargers: 'I Could Have Been Better'

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans rookie class has gone through a significant learning period through the first four games of the 2022 campaign.

During a loss to the Denver Broncos, Derek Stingley Jr. went through a tough lecture while guarding veteran wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who finished the game with 122 receiving yards on seven catches. Dameon Pierce had to go through a lecture on ball security after committing a pair of fumbles in a Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears.

But during a 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, NRG Stadium became a seminar for rookie offensive lineman Kenyon Green.

"I will have to go back and watch the game film and keep working," Green said. "I could have been better. Every week, it's my goal to keep getting better."

Green was not pleased with his performance against the Chargers, and his production played a role in the Texans' subpar execution from the offensive line.

At the 9:15 mark of the first quarter, second-year quarterback Davis Mills connected with wide receiver Brandin Cooks for a 22-yard gain. Cooks' reception would have set the Texans up for first-and-10 on the Chargers' 22, but a holding penalty committed by Green pushed Houston back to third-and-21.

On the next play, Green allowed his first career sack to defensive lineman Morgan Fox, who won his one-on-one battle off the line of scrimmage.

Late in the fourth quarter, a second holding penalty went against Green during the Texans' final drive of the game.

While placing a heavy emphasis on improving his hand placement while paying attention to his assignment, Green described his penalties as a "knucklehead" decision.

Pierce and Stingley did an outstanding job applying lessons learned through the first few weeks of the regular season. And ahead of the Texans' Week 5 match against the 2-2 Jacksonville Jaguars, Green will have a blueprint on how to enhance his play moving forward.

