Texans QB Change: Kyle Allen Has Words Of Advice To Davis Mills

HOUSTON — Coach Lovie Smith officially announced Kyle Allen as the starting quarterback for the Houston Texans ahead of their Week 12 match against the 7-3 Miami Dolphins.

Allen will be starting ahead of second-year quarterback Davis Mills following another lackluster performance against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Allen revealed that he understands the disappointment Mills is going through. But he believes Mills' benching will help him in the long run.

"I’ve said this since I’ve got here — I think Davis is extremely talented," Allen said. " I think he’s going to respond to it great. He’s a really good quarterback, a great person. He gets it. Sometimes stuff like this just happens and you’ve got to push through."

Following Smith's decision, Allen said he held a conversation with Mills to share words of encouragement. He used his career to illustrate that players can bounce back from difficult times, sharing that teams have benched him on several occasions.

October 25, 2020, marked the last time Allen took the field as a starting quarterback. He led the then-Washington Football Team to a 25-3 victory over the New York Giants in place of Alex Smith.

Allen is 7-10 as a starter with 24 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. In addition to his short stint in Washington, Allen started 13 games for the Carolina Panthers.

"At the quarterback position, turning the ball over is a killer," Allen said. "My second year in the league I had 15 interceptions and I had to learn from that. At the end of the year, I got benched for Will Grier.

"I think you learn from these mistakes, and you just try and change your game and implement things to your game to get better."

Through 10 games, Mills has completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 2,144 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Smith said the decision to start Allen over Mills is to provide the Texans' struggling offense with a "jumpstart."

