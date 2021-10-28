Texans vs. Rams: How To Watch

Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    Texans vs. Rams Week 8: How To Watch

    The Texans host the Rams and attempt to end their six-game losing streak
    Author:

    The 6-1 Los Angeles Rams head to the Lone Star State on Sunday and face the 1-6  Houston Texans on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

    The Rams are at the end of maybe the easiest three-game stretch any team will see this season, against the New York Giants, Detroit Lions, and Houston Texans, who are a combined 3-18 this season.

    Los Angeles defeated the Giants fairly easily in New York and struggled against a winless Lions team at home. Now comes a struggling Texans team that has seen little success at anything this season.

    While it may be an easy win, this game is important for the Rams. Even though they're an impressive 6-1, they still trail the undefeated Arizona Cardinals in the NFC West. 

    Houston has struggled all season, and the hamstring injury to Week 1 starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor has proven to be a bigger loss than expected. Rookie Davis Mills has taken over under center and is currently driving the Texans' offense.

    This appears on paper to be a lop-sided matchup in every aspect of the game, as the Rams try and position themselves for a playoff run and the Texans continue to rebuild.

    Texans Injuries: The following players missed team practice on Wednesday: OL Justin Britt (Knee), RB Mark Ingram II (Not Injury Related), LB Christian Kirksey (Thumb), OL Justin McCray (Ankle), QB Deshaun Watson (Not Injury Related); Limited participation: RB Rex Burkhead (Hip), WR Brandin Cooks (WR), DL Jaleel Johnson (Back).

    Rams Injuries: The following players missed team practice on Wednesday: OL Andrew Whitworth (Knee), S Jordan Fuller (Knee), DB Robert Rochell (Knee), DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (Chest), OLB Terrell Lewis (Ribs), OL Tremayne Achrum Jr. (Illness), DL Aaron Donald (Rest).

    Game Information/Current Records: Houston Texans (1-6) vs. Los Angeles Rams (6-1)

    Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 12:00 p.m. CT

    Spread: Rams -14.5

    Moneyline: Texans +650, Rams -1000

    Over/Under: 47.5

    Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

    TV/Streaming: FOX / fuboTV

    Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM) | 100.3 The Bull | Mega 101.1 FM

