Texans' Laremy Tunsil Close To Return From COVID List?

Although back in at the facility, Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil is still not back for the final week of the NFL preseason

HOUSTON -- Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil rejoined his teammates at NRG Stadium for meetings Monday while remaining sidelined from practice and on the reserve-COVID-19 list.

Tunsil attended the Texans' walkthrough practice at NRG Stadium while wearing a mask.

Tunsil is expected to be activated soon.

Tunsil tested positive prior to the Texans' preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers. He didn't experience serious symptoms, according to a league source.

"He is not back, he is here, but he is not ready to practice," Texans coach David Culley said of Tunsil.

READ MORE: Texans Reveal WR Nico Collins Injury Issue

Culley said just four or five players aren't vaccinated.

"I feel real comfortable," Culley said. "It's been really high (vaccination rate). We only have four or five guys that have not done it yet. Between now and whenever, they could do it. Obviously, there's a waiting period to do it. We feel good about it."

With Tunsil out, this puts a hole on the left side of the offensive line. Last week in the team's 20-14 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, the unit went Geron Christian Sr. at left tackle, Tytus Howard at left guard, Justin Britt at center, Max Scharping at right guard and second-year prospect Charlie Heck at right tackle.

Culley has yet to reveal what will be the game plan for Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and if starters will see action. With the negation of the fourth preseason game, the now third game could take its place as one where starters rest.

Tunsil's status for Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars remains unknown. He is not expected to play in the preseason finale.

READ MORE: Houston Legend Moon to Texans QB Watson: 'Stick To Your Guns'