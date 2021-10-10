Texans Lose O-Lineman, Can Houston Still Defeat The Patriots?

Laremy Tunsil could be out for the remainder of the game with a hand injury

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans Pro Bowl left offensive tackle is questionable to return due to a left hand injury.

Tunsil left the game Sunday against the New England Patriots in the first half after falling on the ground while blocking in the final minutes of the second quarter.

Tunsil, a Pro Bowl selection the past two seasons, was replaced by Geron Christian at left tackle in the first half and hasn't gone back into the game in the second half.

The Texans lead the Patriots, 22-9, in the third quarter at NRG Stadium.

The Texans, whose offense is clicking with rookie quarterback Davis Mills throwing three touchdown passes, has allowed a pair of sacks to Patriots pass rusher Matt Judon. Judon has 6 1/2 sacks this season.

Tunsil had been looking forward to the matchup against Judon, a Pro Bowl selection who now has 41 career sacks.

New England's offensive line has given its backfield issues all afternoon. The Patriots have allowed four tackles for losses on running backs and allowed rookie QB Mac Jones to feel the pressure when in passing sets.

Running back Damien Harris could have tied the game prior to halftime, but a forced fumble from cornerback Terrance Mitchell forced a turnover in the end zone. It would lead to a touchback from Houston defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson.

