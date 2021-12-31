Will Laremy Tunsil Return This Season?

Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    Tunsil 'Unlikely' To Return This Season

    Texans coach David Culley doesn't expect Laremy Tunsil and Vincent Taylor back
    HOUSTON – Houston Texans coach David Culley said Friday morning that it's "unlikely" that Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and defensive tackle Vincent Taylor will return this season.

    Tunsil could have been designated for return from injured reserve. Culley had previously characterized Tunsil's status as day-to-day and had initially hoped he could be back.

    Tunsil underwent successful thumb surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb in October. Tunsil is out of the cast and has made steady progress in his recovery.

    There were conversations about whether it made sense for Tunsil to play again this year considering the possibility of a setback and the fact that the Texans are 4-11 record heading into Sunday at the San Francisco 49ers. Several league sources didn't expect Tunsil to return.

    Tunsil has been replaced at left tackle by former first-round draft pick Tytus Howard, who has graded out highly as a pass blocker since shifting from left guard.

    One of the top blockers in the NFL, Tunsil was initially going to attempt to play through the injury and forego surgery until after the season, but it was determined the best course was to have surgery. The UCL is attached to the middle joint of the thumb, which keeps the thumb stable to allow to pinch and grasp objects.

    Tunsil left during a 25-22 loss to the New England Patriots after falling on the ground while blocking in the second quarter.

    One year after signing Tunsil to a three-year, $66 million contract extension that included $50 million guaranteed with a $13 million signing bonus, the Texans restructured that deal this offseason to create $10.106 million in salary cap space. 

    Including the fifth-year club option of $10.85 million Tunsil was paid last year, the deal still has a total value of $76.35 million.

    Taylor broke his ankle in September against the Jacksonville Jaguars and underwent surgery. He was replaced in the starting lineup by rookie Roy Lopez.

