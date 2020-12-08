Texans Last-Minute Loss: The Good, Bad And Ugly

Now the dust has settled on the Houston Texans' 26-20 defeat at home to the Indianapolis Colts, it is time to regroup and go over the good, bad, and ugly from their last gasp stumble at NRG Stadium.

The Good

First off, quarterback Deshaun Watson is playing NFL MVP-caliber football. In his fourth season out of Clemson, Watson is on pace for a career year in all meaningful categories. Naturally, he will be overlooked given his team's record, but anyone who watched him against the Colts would be foolish to suggest he doesn't deserve to be in that elite conversation.

Watson finished Sunday's game 26 of 38 for 341 yards, with a further 38-yards rushing and one touchdown. Not mind-blowing numbers, but take into consideration he accomplished this without starting receivers Will Fuller and Randall Cobb, and briefly, without fellow starter Brandin Cooks as he was being checked for a concussion.

Credit where it is due, Chad Hansen and Keke Coutee both stepped up and took their chance to shine. Fresh off of the practice squad, Hansen played his first snap since 2017 when with the New York Jets and finished with 101 yards, while Coutee had 141 yards in just his fourth game this season - both career games for the wideouts.

Despite missing his best receivers ... Despite not having a strong run game to support him ... Despite his offensive line allowing five sacks and eight quarterback hits ... And despite playing against one of the better defenses in the league - Watson still managed to make two backups play lights-out (no disrespect to Hansen or Coutee).

In other good news, the Texans defense stepped up in a big way in the second half. Had it not been for a safety in the fourth quarter, the Colts would have been shutout after the half.

After wideout T.Y. Hilton tore his way through this Texans defense in the first two quarters, Houston woke up and kept quarterback Philip Rivers and company to minimal gains throughout the second half. In fact, the Colts offense only gained nine first downs and 127 net yards in the entire second half.

And one key play that best exemplifies their improvement was a turnover on downs forced by a stout defensive front with linebackers Zach Cunningham and Tyrell Adams coming in to stop running back Nyheim Hines on fourth-and-one.

The Bad

Starting on offense, and it was the same old as the returning running back David Johnson showed yet again that in combination with this interior offensive line, there is no Texans run game.

On 10 carries Johnson managed 44 yards and one touchdown, while fellow back Duke Johnson fared equally poorly with just two carries for eight yards. Another vintage Texans rushing performance.

But, of course, this wasn't the low point for Houston's offense on Sunday. It could be argued that their fourth-quarter safety could steal the top spot, with a seemingly ravenous Colts defense cutting Houston's drive following a turnover by their own offense to just three snaps and -2 points.

But no, the low point for Houston's offense came on their final drive, just two yards out of the Colts' end zone. Center Nick Martin snapped the ball with 1:28 left on the clock and down six points. but the snap was too hard and far too low and too wide left as it bounced off of Watson's outstretched hand and ending in the arms of Colts linebacker Anthony Walker, essentially ending the game.

Moving over to the defense, and by comparison, they had a decent game overall. As was to be expected, Hilton feasted on Houston's cornerbacks in the absence of the suspended Bradley Roby. Hilton finished with 110 yards receiving, a season-high and a common theme for the ninth-year receiver who has 601-yards receiving against the Texans in six games since 2018.

Meanwhile, running back Jonathan Taylor finished with 91 yards rushing, the second-best haul of his NFL career to date, with 70 of which coming in the fourth quarter as the Colts leaned more heavily on the rookie to get their offense moving.

It's safe to say that while Houston's defense did improve significantly in the second half, their run defense still needs work.

Summary

At the end of the day, this game won't be remembered for a safety, for Hansen's heroics, for the secondary struggling, or for Watson's magic. No, this will forever be remembered as the game where defeat was snatched from the jaws of victory in the final seconds in a play that no Texans fan will want to watch back.