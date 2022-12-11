Upset Brewing? Texans Lead Heavily Favored Cowboys at Halftime

ARLINGTON -- The Houston Texans are trying to manufacture an upset victory over the heavily favored Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at A&T Stadium.

Rotating quarterbacks Davis Mills and backup Jeff Driskel, the Texans have built a 20-17 halftime lead over the Cowboys after entering the game installed as a 17-point underdog.

Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn hit a 50-yard field goal to end the first half.

This marks the 1-10-1 Texans' first halftime lead since a Sept. 25 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Mills has completed 9 of 11 passes for 93 yards, and Driskel, elevated from the practice squad Saturday, has contributed an effective change of pace with his mobility.

Driskel has completed two passes for 33 yards, including a touchdown pass to wide receiver Amari Rodgers.

He has also rushed for 15 yards on three carries.

Texans running back Dameon Pierce has rushed for 40 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has struggled a bit, completing just 13 of 23 passes for 158 yards, one touchdown and one interception picked off by cornerback Tremon Smith.

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has a touchdown catch and a touchdown run.

The Cowboys have rushed for 72 yards and a score on 11 carries.

The Texans have lost seven consecutive games, and it remains to be seen if they'll keep it up during the second half.

It's the most interesting and best performance from the Texans in several weeks, though, as offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton has effectively utilized both quarterbacks after the team made the switch back to Mills as QB1 again.

