Texans Lead State In Latest Power Rankings

Its official. The Houston Texans are the best NFL team in the Lone Star State.

Well, at the moment they are, anyway, according to the MMQB staff. Ranking just one spot above their in-state rivals the Dallas Cowboys, neither team can be too argumentative about their latest positions in the NFL power rankings.

29. Houston Texans

The Texans have had an absolutely brutal schedule so far. Even if they have dug themselves too deep a hole in the AFC playoff picture, they ought to be better in the second half.

Given that the Texans faced five of this latest ranking's top 10 in the first half of the season, it's safe to say that 'brutal' is a fairly accurate way of describing their schedule so far.

Their cautious optimism about the improving schedule is, on the surface at least, true. They beat the 31st-ranked Jacksonville Jaguars last week and head to the 15th-ranked Cleveland Browns this week. Their remaining schedule also includes the Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, Chicago Bears, and the Cincinnati Bengals, all of which should be considered winnable games.

However, this will depend largely on the health of the roster moving forward, and any additions they make in the coming weeks. With outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett and inside linebacker Kyle Emanuel moved to injured reserve this week, the team remains thin on defense thanks to these and other injuries.

Another key for Houston to salvage this season and potentially push for a wildcard spot is to shore up the defense. Offensively, while inconsistent in the run,they are putting the points on the board, and the passing game led by Deshaun Watson is strong enough to give them hope.

Coordinator Anthony Weaver's defense needs to tighten up against the run and add another option or two at linebacker and cornerback for this team to stand a chance at going on a decent run this second-half of the season.

If nothing else, there is a small crumb of comfort to be found for Texans fans this season.

They are the best team in Texas.