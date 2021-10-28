Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsPodcastsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Christian Kirksey Returns To Texans Practice Despite Thumb Injury

    Houston has depth at linebacker if Christian Kirksey can't go
    Author:

    HOUSTON -- Houston Texans veteran starting linebacker Christian Kirksey returned to practice Thursday after fracturing his thumb against the Arizona Cardinals.

    He's expected to try to work through the injury, which required a protective club and return to play, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

    Kirksey didn't practice Wednesday.

    The Texans' defensive signal caller finished second on the defense with eight tackles during a 31-5 defeat to the undefeated Cardinals. Houston plays the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

    Since signing a one-year, $4.5 million contract this offseason to join the Texans after previous stints with the Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns, Kirksey has started every game this season and has 51 tackles and one interception.

    Recommended Articles

    Christian Kirksey, Zach Cunningham
    Play

    Texans Get Key Linebacker Back At Practice

    Houston Texans have depth at linebacker if Christian Kirksey can't go

    34 seconds ago
    Tyrod Taylor, David Johnson, Marcus Cannon, Danny Amendola
    Play

    Mark Ingram Trade Impacts Texans Backfield

    David Johnson and Phillip Lindsay expected to get bulk of carries

    10 minutes ago
    E7B9F00E-2C10-4B2F-B26B-302AB4A8EB94
    Play

    Rams at Texans: How to Block Aaron Donald?

    Texans' line in flux as Rams' Aaron Donald approaches

    5 hours ago

    If Kirksey is sidelined, the Texans (1-6) would likely go with a combination of Kamu Grugier-Hill, Zach Cunningham and Kevin Pierre-Louis.

    It's one of the deeper positions on the Texans, a rebuilding team on a six-game losing streak. Neville Hewitt is another possibility at Mike linebacker, with Cunningham and defensive coordinator Lovie Smith both pointing to him as a potential replacement for Kirksey if he can't go.

    "We have guys stepping up to the role," Cunningham said. "Neville, we have stepping up as that Mike linebacker, stepping up in that role. I think he’s going to do a good job in there.”

    Meanwhile, veteran center Justin Britt (knee) and offensive guard Justin McCray (ankle) returned to practice after being sidelined Wednesday. Texans defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson returned to practice from a back injury after aggravating a herniated disc.

    Grugier-Hill, who leads the Texans with five tackles for losses, was praised for his play Wednesday by Houston coach David Culley.

    “He’s done very well," Culley said. "He’s been one of the leaders on this team. He plays probably more snaps than anybody we have on defense because of how valuable he is on special teams. He’s playing very well for us.”

    Christian Kirksey, Zach Cunningham
    News

    Texans Get Key Linebacker Back At Practice

    34 seconds ago
    Tyrod Taylor, David Johnson, Marcus Cannon, Danny Amendola
    News

    Mark Ingram Trade Impacts Texans Backfield

    10 minutes ago
    E7B9F00E-2C10-4B2F-B26B-302AB4A8EB94
    News

    Rams at Texans: How to Block Aaron Donald?

    5 hours ago
    Tyrod Taylor
    News

    'Booster' Shot: Texans to Start QB Tyrod or Rookie Mills?

    8 hours ago
    watt az
    News

    J.J. Watt Facing Season-Ending Surgery?

    16 hours ago
    ingram tex
    News

    ‘It’s a Business’: Texans Players React to Ingram Trade

    17 hours ago
    ingram cvooks
    News

    'This Is Bulls--t': Texans Star in Wake of Ingram Trade

    20 hours ago
    Tyrod Taylor, David Johnson, Marcus Cannon, Danny Amendola
    News

    Texans' Trade: Where Does Houston's Run Game Go Without Ingram?

    21 hours ago