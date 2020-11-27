SI.com
Texans Daily
Texans' Tyrell: 'The Ride of My Life'

Anthony R Wood

Everyone's path to the NFL is different, and for some, it takes more time than others. 

For Houston Texans linebacker Tyrell Adams, his path has taken him to seven different teams since going undrafted out of West Georgia in 2015. However, at the age of 28, he has taken his latest opportunity and run with it. And on Thursday, Adams had a career game as the Texans beat the Detroit Lions 41-25 on Thanksgiving.

READ MORE: Texans 41, Lions 25: 11 Takes on Turkey Day Win

“It’s indescribable,” said Adams of his Thanksgiving feeling topping his path. “I’ve been thinking about my journey, high school, college, pro, and I’ve always got my success on the back end.

“It’s kind of been my lifestyle: keep my head down, keep working and let the chips fall where they may. 

"I’m blessed to be where I’m at and I’m thankful for everything. It’s been the ride of my life.”

But Adams wants more - and if this is the case then the league should be wary of what he plans to accomplish given that against the Lions, Adams recorded 17 tackles, a defended pass, and two forced fumbles.

According to Texans PR, with this performance, Adams tied the franchise record for total tackles in a single game. Also, Adams also is now the fourth player since 1994 with at least 17 total tackles and two forced fumbles in a single game.

After starting linebacker Benardrick McKinney was lost to injured reserve after Week 4, Adams got his chance, and he hasn't looked back. So far, he has already recorded 79 combined tackles and has been integral to Houston's three wins in the last four games. 

READ MORE: Which Texans Star Gave Best 'Turkey Leg' Performance?

After this year, the roster of Houston (4-7) will undoubtedly go through some big changes with a new regime coming to town. There is no way of knowing whether Adams will be a part of this team's plans moving forward or not. 

But if nothing else, in the last few weeks he has shown that he fully deserves to be a starter in this league.

And, as he said, as the journey continues, "I'm nowhere near where I wanna be at yet."

