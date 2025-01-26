Houston Texans Linked to Compelling Trade for Cowboys Defender
The Houston Texans will be looking to make some moves this offseason as they attempt to take the next step and truly become a Super Bowl contender.
Obviously, there are some clear needs on the offensive side of the football. Bringing in more weapons for C.J. Stroud should be a priority. However, the defense is already elite but could always use more depth.
On the defensive line, the Texans could consider adding another big body in the middle. If one was available for a cheap cost, Houston would likely have interest.
With that in mind, one potential option has been suggested as a possible trade target.
Ben Strauss of ClutchPoints has urged the Texans to consider pursuing a trade for Dallas Cowboys former first-round pick Mazi Smith. He even suggested one potential trade that could bring Smith onboard.
In his trade proposal, Houston would acquire Smith and would swap 2026 seventh-round pick in exchange for Kenyon Green and the pick swap.
Smith was originally the No. 26 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Cowboys. He was expected to become a key part of the Dallas defense.
Throughout his first two years, he has racked up 54 total tackles to go along with two sacks.
At 23 years old, there is plenty of time for Smith to turn things around. Being able to learn from an elite defensive head coach in DeMeco Ryans and play alongside an already elite defense would be a perfect situation for him.
Granted, this is just an idea with no reporting behind it. Smith may not be a target and he might not even be available for trade. But, he would make sense as an intriguing option for the Texans.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors surrounding Houston as the offseason gets underway. They have some work to do and making a move for a player like Smith could help their defense be even better.