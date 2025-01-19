Houston Texans Linked to Intriguing Packers' Free Agent
The Houston Texans saw their season come to an end yesterday with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the loss, the team put together an impressive season despite all of the injuries they had to power through.
Now, the front office will be looking for ways to improve the roster. There are quite a few areas where the Texans could look to bring in more talent.
Obviously, they will have to figure out what to do at wide receiver. Stefon Diggs is set to hit free agency and there is a real chance that Tank Dell could miss the 2025 season. That is one need for Houston to look out for in free agency, the draft, and the trade market.
Another area could be bringing in more talent and depth in the defensive secondary.
With that in mind, an intriguing name has been suggested for the Texans.
Bleacher Report has suggested that Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes could be one of the free agents that Houston looks at. He would not be an expensive option and could bring intriguing potential to the field.
Stokes has had an up-and-down tenure with the Packers. He has shown flashes of big-time potential, but they have not been consistent.
Throughout the 2024 NFL season, Stokes ended up playing in all 17 games. He totaled 41 tackles and no other statistics to note. Obviously, that isn't an ideal stat line for a starting cornerback.
At 25 years old, Stokes still has time to figure things out. With a new team like Houston, the fresh start could help take him up a notch.
This is the kind of target that fans should watch out for this offseason. They don't have a lot of money to spend, but they do have some holes that need to be filled.
Taking chances on some reclamation projects could be the right course of action for the Texans. Players like Stokes could end up becoming a starter in Houston.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the offseason has in store for the Texans. They made a good run this year despite a lot of things being stacked against them. With a strong offseason, they could make even more noise in 2025.