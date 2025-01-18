Houston Texans Linked to Sleeper Weapon for C.J. Stroud
The Houston Texans may be in the middle of the NFL playoffs, but it's never too early to begin looking ahead at the offseason.
After a season full of injuries and adversity, the Texans have a few major needs to address. Obviously, one of those needs will come at the wide receiver position.
Stefon Diggs was injured early on during the season and is set to become a free agent this offseason. Tank Dell was seriously injured late in the regular season and there is no timetable for his potential return to the field. He could potentially miss the 2025 season.
With that being said, C.J. Stroud could use another weapon or two.
Pro Football Network has projected a situation where Houston would land one of those weapons in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
In their latest mock draft, they have the Texans selecting Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Xavier Restrepo in the second round with the No. 58 overall pick.
"Injuries piled onto the Texans’ WR corps in 2024, and although Tank Dell is an undersized player, he played most of his snaps on the outside for Houston. Restrepo is also 'undersized,' but at 190 pounds and with the heart of a lion, the Hurricanes’ WR thrives on physicality as a blocker and pass catcher," they wrote.
"His shifty and manipulative route running will make him a dangerous third-down weapon, but he was also a downfield playmaker for Miami. His ability to freestyle when Ward was running around in the backfield makes him a quarterback’s best friend when the pocket collapses, and he adds value as a blocker in the run game."
Restrepo has the chance to be a Ladd McConkey type of wide receiver. He has that kind of ceiling in the NFL.
Throughout his college career at Miami, Restrepo ended up catching 200 passes for 2,844 yards and 21 touchdowns. He is a great route-runner, has sure hands, and can make some plays as well.
Adding a piece like Restrepo would give Houston the kind of No. 2 or No. 3 wide receiver that they need while Dell continues to recover. They could still use another wide receiver, but Restrepo would be a great step in the right direction for the offense.