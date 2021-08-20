Which Underrated Texans' Veteran Is Drawing High Praise?

One Houston Texans veteran has recently been described as 'incredible' and 'second to none' by his teammates...

The Houston Texans may have renewed and revitalized the majority of their roster this offseason, but there's one cornerstone of the franchise that simply cannot be moved.

Long-snapper Jon Weeks is entering his 12th season with the Texans, and according to his teammates, he's as good as they come.

"He's incredible," Texans punter Cam Johnson said on Wednesday. "You can see why he's been in the league so long and he's still one of the top three in the NFL doing it."

A stance his teammates clearly endorse, with kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn describing Weeks as "second to none for sure."

Weeks, now 35-years-old, hasn't missed a single game since joining the Texans in 2010.

In that time, he's been to one Pro Bowl, played in 176 regular-season games and never botched a snap.

But never one to boast, for Weeks it's all about continuing to do his job.

"I think any snapper when they get into the league, they want to say they are consistent enough to keep going for a long time," Weeks said. "And the fact that the coaching staff and my teammates trust me to go out there and do my job effectively, is incredibly important to me."

Longevity is a rarity at best in the NFL with the average playing career lasting somewhere in the region of three years.

So for someone to be heading into their 12th season is an achievement in itself, but to be doing so as one of the best in the league at your position, is the stuff of dreams.

