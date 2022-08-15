Skip to main content

Former Texans Safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. Cut By Chiefs

Former Houston Texans defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. is now a free agent following his departure from the Chiefs.

HOUSTON — After one preseason game, Lonnie Johnson Jr.'s career with the Kansas City Chiefs is over. As first reported by Pro Football Network, Johnson was one of four players the Chiefs cut Monday morning. 

The Chiefs acquired Johnson from the Texans in a trade where Houston obtained a 2024 conditional seventh-round pick. Kansas City waived Johnson following the signing of free agent nose tackle Danny Shelton.

Johnson has had an up and down career after the Texans drafted him with the no. 54 pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. 

There was a moment during the 2021 campaign where it seemed that Johnson had found his nitch in the NFL. He began the year playing safety alongside Justin Reid, where he recorded three interceptions and 35 tackles. 

The Texans converted Johnson back to cornerback midway through the season. Johnson's struggles continued at the position, where he followed him to Kansas City. As a corner, Johnson has allowed an average of 64.8 completions on 130 targets. 

“It’s not easy, him being rotated from corner to safety, safety back to corner — he’s still trying to find his footing on what his best position is,” Reid said. “Every year it’s been something different. So, there needs to be some consistency for him, too, to see that growth.”

Johnson recorded three tackles in his lone game with the Chiefs during Kansas City's 19-14 preseason loss to the Chicago Bears on Saturday.

