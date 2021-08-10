New Number, New Outlook: Will Different Be Better For Texans' Lonnie Johnson Jr.?

HOUSTON -- Lonnie Johnson Jr. looks different this August.

Maybe that's because he shares a new uniform number with the Houston Texans mascot, Toro, instead of his familiar No. 32. With the new change in the NFL allowing position players to wear single digits, Johnson now will wear No. 1 for the 2021 season. His reasoning? It's a clean slate from his first two mixed-production seasons in the Texans' secondary.

"I just wanted a fresh start with the new number," Johnson said after Monday's training camp practice. "The new number changes with the league ... I wanted to be one of the first ones to (wear No. 1) here. Besides Warren Moon."

Johnson can't help but smile after practice. On one hand, both his young daughters came to watch him play. On the other, defensive players continue to heckle him, trying to throw him off his concentration as reporters fly questions in left and right.

In years past, maybe he'd be frustrated. Maybe he'd ignore it. Much like his new full-time role at safety, Johnson's embracing everything that comes his way.

He's already learned a position on the fly without a full offseason, what's the worst that can happen?

“Adjusting to safety last year was kind of tough because I pretty much didn't know nothing about it," Johnson said. "But this year, like mentally, I'm ready for it.

"You can work on your technique, work on your angles, and get in certain spots, knowing route concepts and all types of stuff like that. I'm just ready to take the next step at the safety position.”

Johnson, 25, now has an offseason to learn the ins and outs of playing on the back end. Cornerback is different than safety, and having limited reps during a COVID-19 season isn't enough to make a player comfortable in the spot.

Perhaps the blessing in disguise is Johnson's natural coverage ability in man schemes. Drafted out of Kentucky in the second round, he spent two seasons playing the perimeter before then-defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver moved him to safety.

New coordinator Lovie Smith is electing to play him opposite Justin Reid. In the several practices since his return to the PUP list, he's living up to Smith's expectations.

Said Johnson: "It's working for me. It's just more like spot on, more for instinctive players. Just go out there and just make the plays, man. It’s on you."

Houston added 12-year NFL veteran Greg Jackson as the team's safeties coach. Having someone who has been on the field on Sundays is something Johnson considers beneficial. Add in 10 years of coaching, and it's clear why the third-year defender considered Jackson's addition a blessing.

Johnson is showing off in camp once more. Since his return, he's intercepted three total passes, including one against Jeff Driskel Saturday evening that led to a roar of applause from the fans.

Houston finished 24th in pass defense last fall. The Texans have looked stronger in Smith's Tampa 2 scheme in practice, but how will they look in their real test Saturday against Green Bay?

“It's for y'all to find out, but at the end of the day, we've got a lot of different stuff, a lot of switch-ups," Johnson said. "And we are going to go out there and make plays with it.”

