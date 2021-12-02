Texans Might Need Another Run Stopper From Secondary Against Colts?

HOUSTON -- When the Houston Texans selected Lonnie Johnson with 54th pick back in 2019, the goal was for him to play cornerback. Instead, former coach Bill O'Brien made other plans.

Johnson switched to safety for all of the 2020 season and the start of the 2021 campaign. Texans defensive coordinator Lovie Smith saw enough value is his size, footwork and frame to transition Johnson to his natural spot.

Smith is pleased with the results so far.

"Lonnie has accepted his role to try to make up time to become the best corner he can be," Smith said Thursday. "We expect our corners to tackle ... . Of course, to cover, zone, man. I feel like he can do that."

The 2-9 Texans, home this week against the Indianapolis Colts, hope to pick up their third divisional win.

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has been steady for the most part, but has wobbled at times. Last week in a 38-31 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Wentz threw two interceptions in the second half.

Against the Texans in Week 6, he finished with 223 yards and two touchdowns.

Part of the reason for Johnson's move back to cornerback is his physicality against wide receivers. At 6-foot-2, he has a knack for deliver crushing blows and has turned the corner when defending the pass.

In 10 games, Johnson leads Houston with three interceptions and four pass deflections.

Johnson did not see action in a win over the Tennessee Titans. He played seldomly against the New York Jets, recording several snaps on the outside. Smith didn't say Johnson's rep count would grow this Sunday, but the Colts are a physical team that moves the ball on the ground behind standout running back Jonathan Taylor.

Houston needs tacklers, a specialty of Johnson going back to his days at Kentucky.

"He has the size to play the run well," Smith said. "If guys do well in practice and feel like they deserve time, we give it to them. You do a decent job, we give you more time.”