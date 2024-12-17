Texans Daily

Texans Looking Forward to Chiefs Game

The Houston Texans have a big matchup in Week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 15, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans have their biggest game of the season coming up in Week 16 as they take on the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The game has been circled on the calendar all year along, and Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is excited to go against the stiff competition.

"Yeah, a lot of respect for those guy, back-to-back champs," Stroud said. "[Chiefs QB Patrick] Mahomes is definitely the best in the league doing it at a very, very high level every year; somebody that I look up to. Just excited to go and line up against him and have an opportunity to play in an environment like that. I heard it's crazy. I'm excited for it, but it's not ever going to be a cake walk. That dude is really good. [TE Travis] Kelce, somebody I really respect. Defense is very I would say underrated. Kept them in a lot of games and won a lot of games for them and helped them get turnovers and keep the offense to I think like under 20 points I believe. A lot of respect for them and excited to have that challenge.”

It remains to be seen whether Mahomes will play in Week 16 after hurting his ankle on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, but with playoff positioning on the line, the Texans have a massive task ahead of them against the Chiefs as they look to continue building momentum for the postseason.

Kickoff between the Texans and Chiefs is set for Saturday at 12 noon CT.

Jeremy Brener
