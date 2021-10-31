Rams Rumble Over Texans: 10 Observations

What's scarier: Halloween or the Houston Texans' offense?

In Sunday's 38-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Houston was flat. The Texans scored all their points in the fourth quarter against backups, and still couldn't find any consistency on the ground.

Meanwhile, Matthew Stafford led the Rams on five scoring drives and put up MVP-like numbers against Houston's secondary. The Texans allowed over 450 yards of offense and somehow, that feels low.

Same with the 38 point total. Two drives could have ended in touchdowns, but instead, they settled for a field goal and going for it on fourth down. Here's 10 observation from Sunday's outing at NRG Stadium.

1. Greenard still the guy: As no surprise, defensive end Jonathan Greenard has been the go-to name on the Texans' defense over the past month. In his past three games, the second-year edge rusher has tallied five of his six sacks — second-most in the NFL behind Tennessee Titans' Harold Landry.

On the opening drive, Greenard was credited with a pressure and a pass breakup in the red zone. He added four total against Stafford throughout the first three quarters, and finally got the sack in the fourth against backup QB John Wolford.

Greenard finished with . He already had more sacks through eight games than last season's leader J.J. Watt had all season (5). Defensively, the game was quite forgettable, but Greenard's performance was one that should be highlighted.

2. Run game going?: The Texans are known for their running back by committee approach, but they did feature a lead runner. Mark Ingram, who agreed to terms on a one-year deal this offseason, led the way, averaging 13 carries a game. He was traded to the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, leaving a hole in Houston's backfield.

Were Phillip Lindsay or David Johnson up to the task? Umm, nope.

Lindsay recorded eight yards on three carries. Johnson tallied four yards off just two carries. Fellow running back Scottie Phillips, who was active for just his second game, had five carries for 11 yards.

Texans coach David Culley has put an emphasis on running the ball. The question is, can he and the Texans even come close to doing that?

3. Burkhead is the lead back: It's time to trust Rex Burkhead running the football. He's so far been the only player that can move it efficient enough for positive gains.

The former Patriots starter was limited until the fourth quarter. When he entered the game, it was his show to run. Burkhead tallied four carries for 21 yards, and found his way into the end zone on a 2-yard run at the goaline.

If Culley is trying to move the ball more effectively, Burkhead could be his best option. In just a few more carries than the trio ahead of him, he nearly doubled their production.

4. Yet more penalties: How many more games are we going to see the same excuses? Houston entered Sunday as the third-most penalized team in the league, averaging 7.2 penalties and 51 coming on offensive drives.

Tack on a few more following Sunday.

Charlie Heck was flagged with a false start on the opening drive. One play later, offensive tackle Geron Christian was flagged for a holding call, knocking Houston out of out range for a third-and-short.

Defensively, it was only slightly better. DeMarcus Walker gave L.A. a free five yards on an offside call. Cornerback Vernon Hargreaves was flagged on a fourth down stop for defensive holding, leading a touchdown on the next play.

On special teams? Yep. Penalties there too. Linebacker Neville Hewitt was charged with a hold call on a punt that gave Los Angeles better field position. As they were driving back in the fourth quarter, a Texans was flagged by an offsides call.

Houston recorded six penalties for 38 yards. It might seem low, but three of which were costly in forcing any positive progress during Sunday's outing.

5. Really, run defense? The one thing Los Angeles had yet to do this season was produce a 100-yard rusher. Darrell Henderson likely would have had it should Sean McVay not elect to bench his starters late.

Henderson dominated the trenches against Houston's front seven,. He averaged 10.2 yards per play to begin the first quarter and had three runs of over 10-plus yards. In the second quarter, the third-year runner.

Henderson rushed for 90 yards and scored two touchdowns. Sony Michel finished with 42 yards and averaged nearly five yards a carry. As a team, they recorded 167 yards on the ground and ate up the clock late.

6. Matthew Stafford's MVP season continues Sometimes a change a scenery can benefit a person. It's been a difference-maker for Stafford's persona around the NFL in just eight games.

Stafford led Los Angeles on five scoring drives before being taken out for the fourth quarter. He found go-to target Cooper Kupp for a 51-yard gain that eventually would lead to a touchdown to Robert Woods. The two connected again on an 11-yard touchdown to begin the third quarter.

Stafford finished 21 of 32 305 yards passing and three touchdowns. He also had six plays of over 20 yards through the air and averaged 9.5 yards per throw. Opponent or not, this was an MVP performance that will go far with the voters come January.

7. Youth movement in effect: In a limited way, Houston was able to see two hopeful franchise pieces offensively make an impact. For the first time all season, rookie tight end Brevin Jordan was active. He got in the action early with a 9-yard reception on the team's second drive.

Wide receiver Nico Collins recorded the longest play of scrimmage for a gain of 29. The rookie also recorded a 15-yard reception to put Houston in field goal range. Ka'imi Fairbairn would miss before halftime.

Jordan would be active in the fourth quarter as Houston mounted somewhat of a comeback. Rookie QB Davis Mills found the tight end for a 23-yard touchdown, giving him is second touchdown pass of the afternoon.

Mills may or may not be the answer at quarterback. Collins looks to be a highlight in the passing game. Jordan, who many considered to be a draft day steal, showed why need needs more reps.

8. Pathetic offensive line: By no means was Mills "elite" on Sunday. He averaged less than six yards per throw and had one of the worst interceptions you will see this weekend.

Then again, what could he do in the first half? The Rams' front seven was all over him.

Mills was sacked five times in the first 30 minutes. He was pressured 19 times and barely had time to get the ball off And sure, Mills wasn't sacked in the second half, but keep in mind that the second-team defense played the entire fourth quarter.

9. Bending, not breaking: Houston could have laid down and died. Instead, they took it as a moment to grow.

Down 38-0, Mills found wide receiver Brandin Cooks for a 45-yard touchdown as he went untouched to the end zone. He connected with Jordan for a 23 yard score. Mills threw for more yards in the final three drives than he did the entire game.

Offensively, the Texans picked up nine of their 18 total first downs on the scoring drives. They didn't settle for field goals, and Culley took risks passing downfield.

Now, if only the Texans could do that doing the first half of games...or against first-team defenses.

10. Where to next?: Houston now is 1-7. Although the season wasn't expected to be one filled with wins, they've had chances to win games late.

This isn't one of those times. Don't let the scoreboard fool you, this was a three-quarter performance of mediocrity that only found success against a second-team defense to score 22 points.

The good news for Houston is they face a 1-7 Miami Dolphins team on the road before the bye week. That might be Houston's best chance to win another game this season.