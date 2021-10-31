Texans Halftime: Rams Rumbling Early

The Houston Texans are trailing big at home against the Los Angeles Rams

HOUSTON -- The Los Angeles Rams aren't getting shown up by the Houston Texans. They're beating themselves from being up big.

Los Angeles' 24-0 lead is culminated off two drives. During the first quarter, Rams coach Sean McVay elected to go for it on fourth down from the 2-yard line. A quick hurry-up from quarterback Matthew Stafford was supposed to throw the defense off.

Instead, the ball grazed running back Darrell Henderson's hands before Texans cornerback Tremon Smith broke up the pass.

On the ensuing drive, the same thing occurred. A drop by Robert Woods on second down led to a pivotal third down conversion. Stafford tried to find his go-to target of the season Cooper Kupp, but just overthrew him in the end zone.

The Rams would settle for a 27-yard field goal from Matt Gay.

With assumed starter Tyrod Taylor off the injured reserve, Houston fans were expecting to see him play Sunday. Instead, Texans coach David Culley elected to let him rest for another week, letting rookie Davis Mills get another chance to play.

It's gone about the way fans expected.

Mills tried to force a pass on third-and-10 to wide receiver Danny Amendola, but was late on his throw. Linebacker Ernest Jones made the interception and brought it back 19 yards to put Los Angeles in the red zone.

Five plays later, Stafford would connect with Woods for the 2-yard touchdown.

Mills has gone 9 of 12 passing for 88 yards and the interception. Stafford is 16 of 25, throwing for 195 yards and two touchdowns while Henderson is currently averaging 6.7 yards per carry while the Texans have been outgained 286-92.

On third down Los Angeles is 3 of 6. Houston has converted once.

Mills tried to get Houston on the board in the closing 30 seconds, connecting with rookie wide receiver Nico Collins for a 15-yard gain. Kai'imi Fairbairn would miss a 45-yard field goal, leaving Houston scoreless as the clock struck zeros.

The score could be higher, but McVay's aggressive play design allowed Houston's defense to make one big play. The only positive is that the Texans will begin the second half on offense.

Maybe Mills gets something going? He better. Los Angeles is 42-0 since 2017 when leading at halftime.