Texans Lose A Defensive Starter; Time for New Pass-Catching Help?

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans beat the New England Patriots on Sunday but there is a small blemish to the victory.

Defensive lineman P.J. Hall is set to miss time, and potentially the rest of the season, with a torn pectoral according to The Athletic.

Hall had been quite the find for the Texans this season. He was the lone space-eater along the defensive line. He had helped in the run game on occasion, though the overall team stats weren't impressive.

He was up and down throughout the year, but to have been added in the middle of August he was a nice find for the team. He certainly didn't replace D.J. Reader by any means, but he eased the sting slightly.

As Hall hits injured reserve, the team will have an open roster spot they intend to use on tight end Kahale Warring according to the Houston Chronicle. Warring has been on injured reserve since the opening weeks of the season. Warring is squarely behind the other three tight ends on the team.

The team is also nursing injuries to Kenny Stills and Randall Cobb. Interim head coach Romeo Crennel said Stills has a muscle issue and Cobb has a foot injury. Their status will be updated later on Monday.

With Hall missing time, it should be more for Ross Blacklock and Carlos Watkins along the defensive line. We saw Keke Coutee take over for Cobb against the Patriots. If Stills isn't available on Thursday in an 11:30 a.m. CT Thanksgiving Day meeting at Detroit, expect to see rookie Isaiah Coulter get opportunities outside.