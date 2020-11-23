SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Texans Lose A Defensive Starter; Time for New Pass-Catching Help?

CodyStoots

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans beat the New England Patriots on Sunday but there is a small blemish to the victory. 

Defensive lineman P.J. Hall is set to miss time, and potentially the rest of the season, with a torn pectoral according to The Athletic. 

Hall had been quite the find for the Texans this season. He was the lone space-eater along the defensive line. He had helped in the run game on occasion, though the overall team stats weren't impressive. 

He was up and down throughout the year, but to have been added in the middle of August he was a nice find for the team. He certainly didn't replace D.J. Reader by any means, but he eased the sting slightly. 

READ MORE: Texans Over Patriots: A Brighter Talent Future?

READ MORE: Texans 27, Patriots 20: Defying The Odds

As Hall hits injured reserve, the team will have an open roster spot they intend to use on tight end Kahale Warring according to the Houston Chronicle. Warring has been on injured reserve since the opening weeks of the season. Warring is squarely behind the other three tight ends on the team. 

The team is also nursing injuries to Kenny Stills and Randall Cobb. Interim head coach Romeo Crennel said Stills has a muscle issue and Cobb has a foot injury. Their status will be updated later on Monday. 

With Hall missing time, it should be more for Ross Blacklock and Carlos Watkins along the defensive line. We saw Keke Coutee take over for Cobb against the Patriots. If Stills isn't available on Thursday in an 11:30 a.m. CT Thanksgiving Day meeting at Detroit, expect to see rookie Isaiah Coulter get opportunities outside. 

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans Future Talent a Little Brighter After Patriots Win

The Houston Texans, in their win over the Patriots, got big efforts from players who must be key contributors over the next few seasons. Is the future now just a bit brighter?

CodyStoots

Texans 27, Patriots 20: Defying The Odds In Tight Victory

The Texans defied the odds to prevent a third straight win for the New England Patriots as Houston marked the opening of the roof at NRG Stadium with a 27-20 victory.

Anthony R Wood

Texans 27, Patriots 20: 11 Takes on Watson's Wild Day

The Houston Texans defense started slow but stopped the Patriots late to preserve the big day of offense by Deshaun Watson.

CodyStoots

Texans Inactives: Tunsil OUT vs. Patriots

The Houston Texans will be without Laremy Tunsil due to a non-COVID illness, but get back some defensive line help fir Patriots game

CodyStoots

Inside The AFC South: Good Calls

For the Week 11 edition of Inside the Houston Texans & AFC South, we look at the best coaching decisions from each team this season.

Anthony R Wood

Texans Elevate LB to Roster, Add RB Reinforcement

The Houston Texans elevated some depth on defense from the practice squad and strengthened their offense ahead of the game with the Patriots

CodyStoots

Injury Report: Texans Vet Getting Season-Ending Surgery

As the Houston Texans prepare to host the New England Patriots on Sunday, the two teams have a combined 22 players listed as questionable - and a Houston vet is going to be lost for the season

Anthony R Wood

Do Texans Have a Tunsil Problem?

The Houston Texans could be without Laremy Tunsil on Sunday against the Patriots, and their options to replace him are limited.

CodyStoots

Texans DC Anthony Weaver On Defensive Critics: 'Bullsh*t'

Houston Texans defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver addresses critics of the performances of his defensive staff during an impassioned press conference

Anthony R Wood

Injury Report: Key Players Still Ailing for Texans

The Houston Texans have key players still dinged up ahead of their matchup with the Patriots

CodyStoots