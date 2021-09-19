Texans Lose Two Key Offensive Starters Against Browns

Two key names for the Texans are now out for the remainder of Sunday's game

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a hamstring injury. Wide receiver Danny Amendola also is out as well with the same injury.

Taylor, who signed a one-year deal deal with Houston this offseason, seemed to look as if he was struggling to walk following scoring a 15-yard touchdown in the second quarter. He finished the day going 10 of 11 passing for 125 yards and a touchdown.

Taylor was replaced by rookie quarterback Davis Mills, who would go three-and-out on his first drive with the team.

Signed just before the start of the season, Amendola would not return on the same drive. Last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 35-year-old had five catches for 34 yards and a touchdown in the team's 37-21 victory.

READ MORE: Houston Texans WR Danny Amendola: Quick Study, Fast Start

On Sunday, he finished with one catch for nine yards in the second quarter.

Houston already is playing short-handed at wide receiver entering the second half at Cleveland. Slot receiver Anthony Miller was ruled out prior to kickoff with a shoulder injury suffered in the preseason.

Rookie wide receiver Nico Collins would leave in the first quarter with a shoulder injury and was ruled out to begin the third quarter. He finishes with one catch for 32 yards.

Mills, the team's first pick in April's draft, has struggled with turnovers since being selected out of Stanford. In the team's final preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the former Cardinal committed four turnovers, three of which were for interceptions.

READ MORE: Houston Texans’ Marcus Cannon: The Emotion, The Rust, The Return

TexansDaily is in Cleveland and will continue to keep you up to date with the status of Taylor and Amendola for the remainder of the season following Sunday's game.