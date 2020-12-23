Texans Lose Standout Tackle, Sign Promising D-Lineman

On Wednesday, the Houston Texans announced that they have placed starting right tackle Tytus Howard on injured reserve, ending his season.

The Houston Texans have placed starting right tackle Tytus Howard on injured reserve, ending his 2020 season. This comes after suffering a concussion during their 27-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts last week, which ended in Howard spending the night in the hospital.

This marks the second-straight season that has ended with Howard on IR, after playing just eight games as a rookie in 2019 before being lost to a knee injury.

The 23rd-overall pick last season showed his promise immediately, making the PFWA All-Rookie Team despite only playing half of the season. Having started all 14 games so far this season, the former Alabama State Hornet has established himself as one of the better young tackles in the league and a building block for this Texans offense moving forward.

With just two games remaining this season, it is likely that backup Roderick Johnson will play the bulk of the snaps in place of Howard.

In other roster moves announced on Wednesday, the Texans signed undrafted rookie defensive tackle Auzoyah Alufohai to the active roster, having only made his debut from the practice squad last week. Alufohai takes the place of veteran Corey Liuget who was waived on Monday.

Elsewhere, cornerback Mark Fields II has also been activated to the active roster from the exempt/commissioner permission list, joining running back Dontrell Hilliard who was activated from the same list on Monday.