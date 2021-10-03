Texans Lose Starting Lineman at Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Houston Texans starting defensive end Jon Greenard suffered a chest injury Sunday against the Buffalo Bills and left the game.

He is questionable to return, according to the Texans.

The Bills lead this Week 4 game here in Buffalo by a score of 19-0 in the third quarter.

A former All-Southeastern Conference pass rusher at Florida, the third-round draft pick Greenard has consistently drawn praise for his toughness, technique, instincts and work ethic.

Starting as a key cog in a revamped defensive line along with fellow defensive end Jacob Martin, Greenard has been part of a resurgent pass rush under new defensive coordinator Lovie Smith that recorded three sacks and five quarterback hits.Greenard (6-foot-3, 263 pounds) had 19 tackles and one sack as a rookie last season.



“He was productive when he played in the preseason and I don’t know how many reps, but he probably got as many reps as any other defensive lineman this week," Texans Smith said before the Bills game. "He’s exactly what we are looking for at the six-technique position. He’s big enough to play the run. He definitely has pass rush ability. He plays hard. Reps, same thing, as a young player who hasn’t played a lot, but there is a reason why we are giving him more reps. I think he can help us as we go forward.”

But that help seems unlikely to come on this Sunday for a Texans team that entered the Buffalo game with a 1-2 record.