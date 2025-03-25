Texans Lose Stefon Diggs to Patriots
Free agent Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs has officially found a new home for the 2025 season and beyond.
According to multiple sources, the New England Patriots have agreed to a three-year, $69 million deal with Diggs, including $26 million guaranteed.
The deal comes to form after Diggs met with the Patriots brass earlier last week, and now, the two sides finalize an agreement to revitalize New England's receiving room.
Diggs was brought into the fold for the Texans during the 2024 offseason in exchange for a second-round pick, and remained a nice compliment to the team's passing attack before suffering from his season-ending knee injury.
During his eight games suiting up for the Texans, Diggs had 47 receptions, 496 yards, and four total touchdowns.
Following his brutal knee injury suffered during Week 8 of last season, it remains to be seen if Diggs will be ready to go for the start of the 2025 campaign. However, New England adds him onto the roster with a long-term deal spanning until the 2028 offseason, allowing plenty of time for him to recover to 100%.
As for the Texans, they're now primed to move into next season with a wide receiver room headlined by Nico Collins, along with Christian Kirk, John Metchie III, and Braxton Berrios.
