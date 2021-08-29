Texans Loss To Buccaneers Proves Need For QB

After underwhelming preseasons by Davis Mills and Jeff Driskiell, Houston would be wise to fortify a backup for Tyrod Taylor

Saturday night's 23-16 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a performance for the Houston Texans marred by worrying lows.

None more so than those produced by rookie quarterback Davis Mills.

There were, yet again, flashes of his talent. Mills' arm strength is clear and the raw talent is there, evidenced by his sidearm touchdown pass to receiver Jordan Veasy.

But in the end, Mills finished only 10 of 27 for 106 yards, two touchdowns and an alarming three interceptions. As was the case throughout the preseason, Mills showed potential but also displayed that he simply isn't ready to be an NFL starting quarterback.

He needs to work on learning to read defenses, building chemistry with his receivers, and going through his progressions from his primary receiver to the second and third options.

As such, the Texans would be wise to spend the next few days keeping a close eye on the quarterback market. The Philadelphia Eagles - even with Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco on their roster - traded for a backup (Gardner Minshew) with 37 NFL touchdown passes.

As of now, the Texans have Tyrod Taylor slated to start, with Jeff Driskel the only other option (excluding Deshaun Watson for obvious reasons).

Taylor is a solid starter with a concerning history of injuries. Driskel produced an underwhelming preseason, completing two of eight passes for 16 passing yards.

With cuts impending around Tuesday's NFL 53-man roster deadline, there should be capable backups up for grabs in the coming days.

Take a look no further than Saturday's opponents who, of course, have Tom Brady starting but also rookie Kyle Trask and veterans Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin. Chances are at least one of the veterans will be cut, and either Gabbert or Griffin would be an upgrade over Driskel.

Around the league, there are a number of quarterbacks who should be available either via the waiver wire, free agency, or trade. Some potential names to watch for could be Flacco, Marcus Mariota, Blake Bortles, Trevor Siemian and or Brian Hoyer.

Okay, none of those above, barring perhaps Mariota, would inspire much excitement in Houston. However, all would be a more comforting and capable option behind Taylor than Driskel or Mills.

Mills is all but guaranteed a roster spot as a third-round draft pick, but hasn't proven to be ready to lead an NFL offense.

Time to get wheeling and dealing.

