What's Next For Texans Coaching Candidate Josh McCown?

After missing out on the opportunity to land the head coaching job of the Houston Texans, former NFL quarterback Josh McCown could have a role on Lovie Smith's coaching staff in 2022.

HOUSTON — Former NFL quarterback Josh McCown was a strong contender to take the helm for the Houston Texans' vacant head coaching job. And according to a source, McCown was the Texans' primary target before Houston shifted their attention to Lovie Smith during the final hours of their head coaching search Sunday evening.

It's unknown what ultimately led to the Texans' decision to hire Smith over McCown — as many attributes the inevitable backlash Houston would face had they hired a Caucasian candidate with no coaching experience following Brian Flores' lawsuit against the NFL for racial inequality.

Although McCown missed out on his first head coaching job in football, there is a possibility that Smith's staff could feature the likes of his counterpart.

According to Mark Berman of Fox 26 News in Houston, Smith is intrigued by the idea of adding McCown to his coaching staff and isn't concerned about the possibility of the Texans grooming their next coach after his reign in Houston is over.

"There were never plans to hire anybody until we kind of arrived at an endpoint," Texans' general manager Nick Caserio said on Tuesday. "The next step for us after today is to kind of continue to build out the staff, and I’d say we’re making progress on that. What that final constitution looks like at the end, I’m sure there will be some moving parts here as we go."

With Pep Hamilton promoted to offensive coordinator under Smith, McCown would be the ideal candidate to serve as the Texans' new quarterbacks coach next season.

As an 18-year veteran who played for several different franchises throughout his career, McCown has the qualifications that will best suit the development of second-year quarterback Davis Mills. In 102 career games with 76 starts, McCown finished his career with 17,731 passing yards and 98 touchdowns while completing 60.2 percent of his pass attempts.