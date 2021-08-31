Sources: Texans Make 4 Big NFL Roster Moves

One player is in but a trio of ‘name’ Texans are out.

HOUSTON - Texans cut wide receiver Keke Coutee, a former fourth-round draft pick from Texas Tech, according to a league source.

The arrival of veteran wide receiver Anthony Miller in a trade from the Chicago Bears ultimately contributed to Coutee being released.

Miller is on the Texans' initial 53-man roster despite suffering a slight dislocated shoulder against the Green Bay Packers. He suffered no structural damage and didn't need to have surgery and is expected to be back for the first game or second game of the regular season.

The Texans cut veteran offensive guard Lane Taylor with a failed physical designation, according to a source.

Taylor could rejoin the team when he's healthier. Taylor tore his anterior cruciate ligament last season while playing for the Green Bay Packers.

The Texans cut veteran former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Joe Thomas, according to a league source. Thomas was a backup in Dallas but had been a key special-teams contributor during his time there.

Running back Scottie Phillips used a strong preseason showing to make the Texans' initial 53-man roster, according to a source.

The Texans, of course, entered this process having a very full running backs room featuring a host of veterans, including David Johnson, Mark Ingram II, Rex Burkhead and Phillip Lindsay, along with Phillips.

We use the term (below and elsewhere) "the final 53'' but sources tell us to be prepared for continued changes as the Texans work to create an opening-day "final'' roster.

