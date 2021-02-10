Texans Make 'Incredible Hire' To Coaching Staff

The Houston Texans have added yet another notable name to their staff with James Campen taking over as offensive line coach from 2021.

The Houston Texans have continued to overhaul their staff, with the latest addition being veteran offensive line coach James Campen on a three-year deal, per Aaron Wilson. The former Green Bay Packers center will replace Mike Devlin from 2021.

"Incredible hire, his players love James Campen," said an unnamed league source per Wilson. "Great coach. Relatable, can't say enough good things about the guy."

Campen has coached eight Pro Bowl linemen since entering the league as a coach in 2004 with Green Bay, where he spent the majority of his career before one-year stints with the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers.

"The Packers were the only team in the NFL to have six different offensive linemen recognized as all-stars since 2010, all coming under Campen's instruction," according to his since-deleted Chargers Bio. "In his tenure in Green Bay, the Packers averaged the third-most points-per-game in that span (25.5). Campen served as offensive line coach for 11 seasons, in which the Packers offense ranked in the top 10 in scoring offense nine times and total offense eight times."

Campen takes over an offensive line that has plenty of untapped potential. Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil will be the rock from which it is built, with promising right tackle Tytus Howard entering his third season. Center Nick Martin has been a mainstay of this offensive line since his arrival, however, Campen will have decisions to make regarding their starters at both guard positions which have been weak points for some time.

While this offseason has been rough for the Texans, to say the least, with quarterback Deshaun Watson requesting a trade and endless rumors of issues behind closed doors, head coach David Culley has been putting together an experienced and impressive staff highlighted by the likes of defensive coordinator Lovie Smith and quarterback coach Pep Hamilton.

