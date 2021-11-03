Texans 2 Roster Moves on Defense

Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Texans Make Roster Moves with Hardy Nickerson & Pass-Rusher Chris Smith

    The Texans roster shuffle continues, this time involving a pair of defensive vets.
    HOUSTON - The Houston Texans roster shuffle continues on Wednesday, this time involving a pair of defensive vets.

    NICKERSON UP: They promoted veteran linebacker Hardy Nickerson to the active roster from the practice squad.

    Nickerson has played in two games and has two tackles this season.

    A former Cincinnati Bengals undrafted free agent and the son of former five-time Pro Bowl and 1990s All-Decade linebacker Hardy Nickerson, Nickerson has also played for the Minnesota Vikings.

    He has 97 career tackles, one interception and three forced fumbles.

    CHRIS SMITH IN: The Texans signed veteran pass-rusher Chris Smith to their practice squad, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

    Smith, 29, is a 6-foot-1, 266-pound former Jacksonville Jaguars fifth-round draft pick from Arkansas who has also played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders.

    Smith had a career-high three sacks and 26 tackles in 2017 with the Bengals and 21 tackles.

    He has 68 career tackles and 8 1/2 career sacks.

    Former New York Jets safety Adrian Colbert and Smith visited the Texans on Tuesday and Smith previously worked out for the AFC South franchise, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

    Colbert played collegiately at Texas and Miami.

    A former San Francisco 49ers seventh-round draft pick, Colbert has also played for the Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, New England Patriots and Jets.

    He played in four games with three starts for the Jets this season before being released.

    He has 109 career tackles and two forced fumbles.

