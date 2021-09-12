Texans Maul Jaguars: Top 10 Observations

Our 10 Observations from the Houston Texans' NFL Week 1 mauling of the Jacksonville Jaguars, 37-21

10. The Texans today handed rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence his first regular-season loss. Ever. Entering NRG Stadium, the No. 1 overall draft pick had amassed a record 68-0 at Cartersville (Georgia) High School and Clemson.

9. Houston's 37 points are the most for an opening game in franchise history.

8. Texans' quarterback Tyrod Taylor's 229 passing yards and two touchdowns in the first half is good for fifth-most for a first-half in franchise history.

7. This was the Texans' seventh straight win against the Jaguars by a combined 173-85. The Texans lead the Jaguars all-time, 26-13.

6. Veteran edge rusher Whitney Mercilus today notched his 55th career sack in his 101st regular season start for the Texans.

5. New Texans' defensive coordinator Lovie Smith has preached the importance of takeaways to his defense all training camp and, as it did during their preseason games, it paid off. The Texans recorded three interceptions on the day, the same total the defense has in the entirety of the 2020 season.

4. Mark Ingram, the Texans' 31-year-old running back, had a strong debut with 85 yards and a touchdown. Notably, his age clearly isn't slowing him down as he had 26 carries, the most he's had in a single game since Week 9 of the 2014 season with the New Orleans Saints.

3. Houston's offensive line has long been a problem bugbear of fans and quarterbacks alike. In 2020, the Texans ranked second to last in the NFL in rushing yards and third to last in rushing touchdowns. In total, prior to today the Texans had alowed 215 sacks since 2017. Fingers crossed that today was a sign of things to come. Allowing just one sack and helping the running back committee amass 160 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, the line looked well organized and solid from start to finish.

2. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks' 132 receiving yards was his third straight regular season game with over 100 yards receiving, and fourth in total since joining the Texans last season.

1. Joey Slye may have only joined the Texans as a last-minute replacement for injured kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn, but despite his limited practice in Houston Slye was perfect. He finished 3 of 3 on field goals and 4 of 4 on extra points.

