All Eyes on QBs in Texans at Dolphins

Both Miami and Houston will be keeping a close watch on Tua Tagovailoa Sunday afternoon

HOUSTON -- The attention to detail and fine-point precision will be demanded of the quarterbacks this Sunday when the Houston Texans take the field against the Miami Dolphins.

And no, don't expect all the spotlight to be on the return of Tyrod Taylor.

The Dolphins elected not to pursue Texans disgruntled QB Deshaun Watson via trade before the Nov. 2 deadline. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said the team is set to run the course with Tua Tagovailoa for the remainder of the season now sitting at 1-7.

"We're very happy with Tua," Grier said. "We think he's developing well. (Coach Brian Flores) has been very consistent with his message, and we have been as well. He's working hard, he's showing a lot of improvement, and we think he'll continue to develop and be the player he should be."

Tagovailoa, the former No. 5 pick in his NFL Draft, has been at the center of trade rumors since Watson announced he wanted out of Houston in February. The second-year QB has been hampered by injuries and inconsistent play since arriving the NFL.

This season, Tagovailoa missed three games due to a hip injury suffered in Week 2. In five games, he's thrown for 1,040 yards and seven touchdowns against five interceptions.

Consider the remaining nine games as an audition for Tagovailoa and a testament on if Houston will get back on the line with Miami. Despite being 1-7, the former Alabama QB has looked consistent as of late, throwing back-to-back 290-yards passing performances in Weeks 6 and 7, respectively.

The Texans defense, meanwhile, remains a mystery across the board. Second-year pass rusher Jonathan Greenard leads the way with seven sacks. Combined, the remaining Texans have eight.

Houston's secondary currently ranks 19th in coverage, holding opponents to an average 253.3 yards per game. Last week against the Los Angeles Rams, they allowed over 300 yards and three touchdown through the air.

The Texans also could be playing short-handed at cornerback .The team released veteran Vernon Hargreaves. Starter Desmond King has practiced this week, but missed Sunday due to disciplinary reasons.

Can Tagovailoa take advantage?

"He’s a talented kid," Houston safety Justin Reid said. "I feel bad for him that he’s struggled with so many injuries. … As far as a quarterback talent, I think he has an accurate arm."

Sources tell TexansDaily.com that the teams will revisit the Watson trade idea again after this season. Watson, who has been a healthy scratch all season, still is under investigation for 22 counts of sexual misconduct and sexual assault.

Grier said his team did background work" and their "due diligence" on a Watson trade. In short, Tua could interpret that as, in layman's terms: Your “good” isn't good enough, kid.

Meanwhile, Houston’s Taylor returns to the starting role for the first time since Week 2. The 32-year-old coming off injury and giving Houston its best chance to win after rookie QB Davis Mills went winless since taking over in Week 3.

In total? The Texans are doing their homework on Tagovailoa, looking for the flaws in his game. The Dolphins front office is likely doing the same leading up to and including Sunday.