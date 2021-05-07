Texans Minicamp Schedule Released Amid Ongoing NFL Concerns

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic continuing to loom over the NFL, the Houston Texans have released their initial schedule.

The 2021 season is beginning to shape up. With the NFL Draft now over and free agency firmly underway, the Houston Texans have now also set their dates for OTAs and minicamps.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic continues to linger in the background, threatening to alter plans.

READ MORE: Never Enough LBs? Texans Host Neville Hewitt: NFL Free Agency Tracker

OTAs - May 24, May 26-27, June 1, June 3-4, June 7-8, June 10-11

Mandatory Minicamp - June 15-17

Rookie Minicamp - May 14-16

Per Aaron Wilson, the rookies will arrive at NRG Stadium for minicamp next week, with the veterans not due until later this month.

That being said, some players did opt to attend voluntary workouts in April. This despite the team having voted in agreement with the NFLPA's stance that voluntary workouts should be boycotted this offseason due to ongoing safety concerns surrounding the Covid-19 precautions being taken.

READ MORE: Texans Players Boycott: Voluntary Workouts Update

With this in mind, Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday that the league had "informed clubs tonight they should offer COVID vaccines to all rookies at upcoming minicamps and "highlight to all players that vaccinations may help players avoid missed practices and games, and therefore may have a competitive impact for the club."

"Players and staff who aren't fully vaccinated will be required to COVID test every day, and cannot do group activity while awaiting results. Players and staff who are fully vaccinated will only be required to test once a week, with no such restrictions. Continuing to incentivize," elaborated Pelissero in a later tweet.

As the NFL continues to push those within the league to receive vaccinations, only time will tell how many players opt to follow this advice, and thus how the pre-season ultimately shapes up.

The potential remains that, much like last year, this pre-season could be a disjointed and unfamiliar one for many.

CONTINUE READING: Owner McNair Talks Houston Texans QBs Deshaun Watson And Davis Mills