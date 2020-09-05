SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeHouston TexansNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Texans Most Surprising Cut: Angelo Blackson

Anthony R Wood

The Houston Texans have revealed their initial 53-man-roster for the 2020 NFL season. Among multiple expected cuts, there were one or two surprises, none more so than the release of defensive lineman Angelo Blackson. 

Dropping Blackson was not a move many saw coming, with the recently acquired P.J. Hall a player many were expecting to be cut. Blackson spent the last three seasons in Houston appearing in 40 games and playing in 40% of their defensive snaps in both 2018 and 2019.

This move leaves the Texans with two new faces helping to command the center of their defensive line. Rookie second-round pick Ross Blacklock out of TCU, and third-year former second-round pick of the then Oakland Raiders Hall are now tasked with anchoring the Texans defensive front alongside veteran Brandon Dunn.

In hindsight, head coach Bill O'Brien's comments on Hall's performance during this week's scrimmage are somewhat telling.

"He's lost weight," said O'Brien. "He's shown up every day. He's worked hard in the weight room. He's trying to work hard on his diet. I thought he played well the last couple days, and I thought he played pretty well tonight from what I could see from the field level there. We'll continue to work with him and we'll see where it goes."

Dropping an experienced lineman for two youngsters may be a somewhat risky move, but this does say much of O'Brien and defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver's confidence in the new additions. They have also held onto Carlos Watkins, Charles Omenihu, and of course J.J. Watt to complete the line. 

It appears Weaver is looking to freshen up their defense with a few younger faces, with only two of the six linemen over the age of 26. 

However, with practice squad allowances having been bumped up to 16 for the season, don't be surprised if Blackson returns to Houston with his experience and knowledge of the system making him potentially a valuable backup.

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Texans Pro Bowler Lamar Miller Cut By Patriots

Former Houston Texans Pro Bowl running back Lamar Miller has been cut by the New England Patriots.

Anthony R Wood

NFL Houston Texans Cutdown Tracker: Prosise Added; Lamar Miller Cut

NFL Houston Texans Cutdown Tracker: We'll Update It Constantly As The Squad Gets Down To 53

Mike Fisher

Changing Of Guard (And Elsewhere) As Houston Texans Cut Mancz

NFL Cutdown Day: Changing Of Guard (And Elsewhere) As Houston Texans Cut Backup O-Lineman Greg Mancz

Mike Fisher

Deshaun Watson Statement: 'Honored, Humbled & Home' With Houston Texans

QB Deshaun Watson - a headliner due to his gigantic new contract - is honored, humbled and feels at home with the Houston Texans.

jadateague

Texans Deshaun Deal: $177.54 Mil & A 'To-Do List' Success

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has set a record-breaking $177.54 million extension tying him to the franchise through 2025 - And giving this franchise a feeling of 'to-do list' satisfaction

Anthony R Wood

Texans QB Watson Gets 'Mahomes Money' in Extension

The Texans reportedly came to an agreement with quarterback Deshaun Watson on a $160 million, four-year extension.

Matt Galatzan

Texans & AFC South: Each Team's Biggest Do-Or-Die Game

Houston Texans & AFC South: Each Team's Biggest Do-Or-Die Game In The 2020 NFL Season

Mike Fisher

Justin Reid Wins Texans 'Spirit of the Bull' Award

Houston Texans Safety Justin Reid wins 10th annual Spirit of the Bull award for his actions in the community

jadateague

Jacob Martin Making His Mark During Texans Training Camp

Third-year Houston Texans linebacker Jacob Martin appears on the verge of a breakout year as the rave reviews continue to pour in.

Anthony R Wood

Texans Deshaun Watson Offering Help to the Homeless

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson announcing he's seeking to help evicted families in Houston

Anthony R Wood