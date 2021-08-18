Texans Move Tytus Howard from COVID List

The Texans are seeing Howard regain the form that made him an all-rookie selection.

HOUSTON -- Tytus Howard is back.

The Texans activated the veteran offensive tackle Tytus Howard on Wednesday from the reserve-COVID-19 list.

Howard was placed on the list last Friday and deemed a high risk close contact after Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil tested positive for COVID-19.

Offensive tackle Roderick Johnson is on the reserve-COVID-19 list as a close contact.

Signed to a four-year, $12.225 million contract that includes a club fifth-year option, Howard is much healthier this season. A year ago, he endured a rough offseason that included recovering from knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus, a procedure to repair a broken finger, and dealing with no offseason practices due to the coronavirus pandemic. He wound up getting off to a slow start.

Now the Texans are seeing Howard regain the form that made him an all-rookie selection.

“He's all over the place,” Tunsil said earlier in training camp. “He's doing a great job. Everybody knows how Tytus Howard is doing. He's a great guy, he’s a great player, just getting better every day.”

Howard allowed just two sacks last season, but was penalized 11 times. A lot of times, Howard had to overcompensate to bail out right guard Zach Fulton, who recently retired from the New York Giants. It created a difficult situation on the right side as Fulton regularly allowed a lot of pressure, including 11 sacks.

A former quarterback who has gained 100 pounds since high school, Howard remains a work in progress.

Howard has only played left guard in a regular-season game once, playing 64 snaps in 2019 in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I'm a lot more comfortable now than when I was a rookie because when I was a rookie it was all new to me, so I was just put inside and I never played inside before, versus now I've played guard before,” Howard said. “I got a lot of reps on the left side, so I'm very comfortable being on both sides.”

Right tackle, though, is Howard’s natural position. It’s where he feels most at home.

“I'm very comfortable playing right tackle,” Howard said. “My goal is to go in, do my best job at right tackle and do my best job at left guard, left tackle. So any position they put me in, that's my goal is to give my all at every position because I like to play, so me being on the field, it makes me happy, makes my team happy, so that's what I want to do.”