Texans Must Keep Football vs. Packers
Coming into their Week 7 contest against the Houston Texans, the Green Bay Packers lead the NFL in turnover differential with +9.
Through six games, the Packers have given up the ball eight times, but they have forced a whopping 17 turnovers, which is four more than the second-place Chicago Bears in the category.
Taking care of the football has been an emphasis for the Texans this week as they prepare to play the Packers.
“I think the Packers have been good at taking the football away starting with their defensive coordinator, Jeff Hafley coming over and I know his emphasis, from being with him, his emphasis is always on the ball, creating negative plays," Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. "TThat is what he truly believes in and you see his imprint on his defense instantly. They got really good players, [S] [Xavier] McKinney, [CB] [Jaire] Alexander, guys that attack the football the right way and that has helped them win football games. The ball is the most important thing, you can take it away and give the offense a short field. It really helps you win games and helps you be successful so that defense is thriving in a turnover market, they are leading the NFL in turnovers. For us, we have to do a great job being conscious of protecting the ball at all costs.”
The Packers have forced multiple turnovers in every game so far this season, so the Texans will need to play smart in order to pull out an upset win on the road.
