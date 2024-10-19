Texans Daily

Texans Must Keep Football vs. Packers

The Houston Texans can't be careless against the Green Bay Packers.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 13, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws the ball against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws the ball against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Coming into their Week 7 contest against the Houston Texans, the Green Bay Packers lead the NFL in turnover differential with +9.

Through six games, the Packers have given up the ball eight times, but they have forced a whopping 17 turnovers, which is four more than the second-place Chicago Bears in the category.

Taking care of the football has been an emphasis for the Texans this week as they prepare to play the Packers.

READ MORE: Texans Coach, Green Bay Native Excited for Packers Homecoming

“I think the Packers have been good at taking the football away starting with their defensive coordinator, Jeff Hafley coming over and I know his emphasis, from being with him, his emphasis is always on the ball, creating negative plays," Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. "TThat is what he truly believes in and you see his imprint on his defense instantly. They got really good players, [S] [Xavier] McKinney, [CB] [Jaire] Alexander, guys that attack the football the right way and that has helped them win football games. The ball is the most important thing, you can take it away and give the offense a short field. It really helps you win games and helps you be successful so that defense is thriving in a turnover market, they are leading the NFL in turnovers. For us, we have to do a great job being conscious of protecting the ball at all costs.”

The Packers have forced multiple turnovers in every game so far this season, so the Texans will need to play smart in order to pull out an upset win on the road.

READ MORE: Texans' Second Injury Report Familiar Before Packers Game

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

Read More Houston Texans News

• Texans' C.J. Stroud 'Proud' of Will Anderson Jr.

• Texans DE Suspended; What's Next?

• Packers RB Josh Jacobs Presents Challenge for Texans

Texans Must Stop One Player to Beat Packers

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News