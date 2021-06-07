Houston Texans Narrowly Avoid 'Shut-Out' On NFL's List of Top 100 Players

The NFL is full of talent. And the debate about 'who's better than who' is constant, and a favorite among fans.

About this time each year is when all the 'Top 100' lists start to appear, and all those so-called 'experts' attempt to justify their rankings. This past week CBS Sports' Pete Prisco revealed his Top 100 players for the 2021 season.

Was that list favorable to the Houston Texans?

Just one player from the current roster made the list. And that includes the 'Just Missed' list of players who garnered some consideration but didn't make the final 100.

The good news is the 'one' on the list is as high as the Top-25. The bad news is his future with the team is uncertain.

23. Deshaun Watson - If he can remedy his legal issues, he is still one o the game's best quarterbacks. He's coming off an amazing season where he led the league in passing yards, playing with a bad team.

Watson currently is still facing 22 civil cases of sexual misconduct and sexual assault. The cases are expected to go to court in the spring of 2022, leaving the 25-year-old's status in question for the start of the impending season.

Although facing civil cases, Watson's stance against the Texans has been made clear. He did not report to OTAs last week and is not expected to attend mini camp, still asking for a trade from the organization.

The NFL is currently undergoing an investigation against Watson based on the the league's personal conduct policy.

By comparison, rivals in the AFC South fared a little better. The Colts had three representatives (No. 26 Quenton Nelson, No. 49 DeForest Buckner, No. 53 Darius Leonard) entering June. The Titans originally had two (No. 11 Derrick Henry, No. 72 A.J. Brown), but that number has since grown to three with the Julio Jones (No. 28) trade.

As for the rebuilding Jaguars, they just one player added with Myles Jack landing at No. 73.

Seeing just one member of the Texans roster make Prisco's list of the Top 100 NFL Players of 2021 is a reminder to fans of the current state of the club as if one was needed. Changes are coming, but walls must fall before they can rise.

With promising rookies, hopefully, 2021 is better for the Texans, and even more are noticed for the list in 2022.

