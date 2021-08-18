Texans Release Depth Chart: Week 1 Standout Moves Up

The Houston Texans have released their second depth chart of the 2021 NFL preseason ahead of this weekend's game at the Dallas Cowboys.

With the Houston Texans' second depth chart of the 2021 NFL preseason, there are a few changes for coach David Culley's team as they begin to trim their roster and prepare for this weekend's trip to in-state rivals the Dallas Cowboys.

READ MORE: New Normal: Texans ‘Have A Thing’ for Deshaun, Coach Says

The depth chart:

Offense

QB - Tyrod Taylor, Jeff Driskel, Davis Mills (R), Deshaun Watson

RB - Mark Ingram, David Johnson, Scottie Phillips, Darius Jackson

RB - Phillip Lindsay, Rex Burkhead, Buddy Howell, Paul Quessenberry (FB)

WR - Brandin Cooks, Anthony Miller, Alex Erickson, Andre Roberts, Nico Collins (R)

WR - Chris Conley, Keke Coutee, Chris Moore, Taywan Taylor, Jordan Veasy

TE - Pharaoh Brown, Jordan Akins, Ryan Izzo, Kahale Warring, Anthony Auclair, Brevin Jordan (R)

LT - Laremy Tunsil, Charlie Heck, Roderick Johnson, Geron Christian Sr.

LG - Max Scharping, Danny Isidora, Hjalte Froholdt

C - Justin Britt, Cole Toner, Ryan McCollum (R), Drake Jackson

RG - Justin McCray, Lane Taylor, Carson Green (R)

RT - Tytus Howard, Marcus Cannon, Jordan Steckler

Defense

DE - Whitney Mercilus, Jacob Martin, Charles Omenihu, Derek Rivers

DT - Brandon Dunn, Vincent Taylor, Auzoyah Alufohai, Roy Lopez (R)

DT - Maliek Collins, Ross Blacklock, DeMarcus Walker, Jaleel Johnson

DE - Jordan Jenkins, Shaq Lawson, Jonathan Greenard

WLB - Zach Cunningham, Hardy Nickerson, Neville Hewitt

MLB - Christian Kirksey, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Tae Davis

SLB - Kevin Pierre-Louis, Joe Thomas, Garret Wallow (R)

CB - Bradley Roby, Desmond King II, Tavierre Thomas, Tremon Smith

CB - Terrance Mitchell, Vernon Hargreaves III, John Reid, Cornell Armstrong

S - Justin Reid, Terrence Brooks, A.J. Moore Jr., Shyheim Carter

S - Eric Murray, Lonnie Johnson Jr., Jonathan Owens

Special Teams

P - Cameron Johnston

K - Ka'imi Fairbairn

LS - Jon Weeks

H - Cameron Johnston

READ MORE: No ‘Tebow Time’ for Texans as Jags Make Cut

Since last week's depth chart was released, the only veteran to rise up the depth chart is second-year undrafted running back Scottie Phillips. The former Ole Miss back led the Texans with 66 yards rushing during Saturday's 26-7 victory over the Green Bay Packers in their preseason opener.

Phillips has gone up one position with new arrival Darius Jackson behind him.

All rookies remain bottom of the depth chart at their respective positions.

Elsewhere, wide receivers Isaiah Coulter and Damon Hazelton have been released along with running back Dontrell Hilliard.

Cornerback Keion Crossen has been traded to the New York Giants for a sixth-round pick.

CONTINUE READING: Texans Injury Update: Who Missed Practice?