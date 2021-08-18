Texans Release Depth Chart: Week 1 Standout Moves Up
With the Houston Texans' second depth chart of the 2021 NFL preseason, there are a few changes for coach David Culley's team as they begin to trim their roster and prepare for this weekend's trip to in-state rivals the Dallas Cowboys.
The depth chart:
Offense
QB - Tyrod Taylor, Jeff Driskel, Davis Mills (R), Deshaun Watson
RB - Mark Ingram, David Johnson, Scottie Phillips, Darius Jackson
RB - Phillip Lindsay, Rex Burkhead, Buddy Howell, Paul Quessenberry (FB)
WR - Brandin Cooks, Anthony Miller, Alex Erickson, Andre Roberts, Nico Collins (R)
WR - Chris Conley, Keke Coutee, Chris Moore, Taywan Taylor, Jordan Veasy
TE - Pharaoh Brown, Jordan Akins, Ryan Izzo, Kahale Warring, Anthony Auclair, Brevin Jordan (R)
LT - Laremy Tunsil, Charlie Heck, Roderick Johnson, Geron Christian Sr.
LG - Max Scharping, Danny Isidora, Hjalte Froholdt
C - Justin Britt, Cole Toner, Ryan McCollum (R), Drake Jackson
RG - Justin McCray, Lane Taylor, Carson Green (R)
RT - Tytus Howard, Marcus Cannon, Jordan Steckler
Defense
DE - Whitney Mercilus, Jacob Martin, Charles Omenihu, Derek Rivers
DT - Brandon Dunn, Vincent Taylor, Auzoyah Alufohai, Roy Lopez (R)
DT - Maliek Collins, Ross Blacklock, DeMarcus Walker, Jaleel Johnson
DE - Jordan Jenkins, Shaq Lawson, Jonathan Greenard
WLB - Zach Cunningham, Hardy Nickerson, Neville Hewitt
MLB - Christian Kirksey, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Tae Davis
SLB - Kevin Pierre-Louis, Joe Thomas, Garret Wallow (R)
CB - Bradley Roby, Desmond King II, Tavierre Thomas, Tremon Smith
CB - Terrance Mitchell, Vernon Hargreaves III, John Reid, Cornell Armstrong
S - Justin Reid, Terrence Brooks, A.J. Moore Jr., Shyheim Carter
S - Eric Murray, Lonnie Johnson Jr., Jonathan Owens
Special Teams
P - Cameron Johnston
K - Ka'imi Fairbairn
LS - Jon Weeks
H - Cameron Johnston
Since last week's depth chart was released, the only veteran to rise up the depth chart is second-year undrafted running back Scottie Phillips. The former Ole Miss back led the Texans with 66 yards rushing during Saturday's 26-7 victory over the Green Bay Packers in their preseason opener.
Phillips has gone up one position with new arrival Darius Jackson behind him.
All rookies remain bottom of the depth chart at their respective positions.
Elsewhere, wide receivers Isaiah Coulter and Damon Hazelton have been released along with running back Dontrell Hilliard.
Cornerback Keion Crossen has been traded to the New York Giants for a sixth-round pick.
