Houston Texans New RB Nick Chubb Had Stunningly Bad Numbers Last Season

Houston Texans' new running back Nick Chubb had some disappointing numbers in the 2024 season.

Ben Cooper

Nov 21, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs with the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott (25) during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Houston Texans' new running back Nick Chubb had some stunningly bad numbers in the 2024 season with the Cleveland Browns.

Among the 51 qualified running backs in 2024, Chubb ranked last in yards after contact per attempt (1.96), third worst in missed tackles forced per attempt (0.10), and fourth worst in explosive (15+yards) run rate (2.0%).

These advanced stats are not favorable at all toward Chubb and showcase the struggles he faced after coming back from the major knee injury that he suffered in Week 2 of the 2023 season.

Chubb rushed for 332 yards and three touchdowns in eight games during the 2024 campaign. His season ended in Week 15 when he broke his foot.

The 29-year-old may have struggled in the 2024 season, but as he joins a more talented team and takes on a lesser role, with Joe Mixon ahead of him in the backfield, Chubb could get back to being an effective player.

Chubb was one of the best running backs in the NFL just a few seasons ago, and if he can get anywhere close to playing at that level again, the Texans' offense will reach a new level.

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

