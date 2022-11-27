Houston Texans Find New Rock Bottom: Down 30-0 To Miami Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- As bad as the Houston Texans have been, they've discovered a new rock bottom.

The Texans are careening toward a 1-9-1 record and the top overall pick of the NFL draft.

It got so bad in the first half that veteran defensive end Jerry Hughes kicked over a water cooler on the Texans' bench area.

A quarterback switch to Kyle Allen, after benching Davis Mills, hasn't had the desired effect.

Instead of sparking the offense, things are just as bad with Allen under center.

The Texans are down 30-0 at halftime against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Allen has completed just 10 of 16 passes for 49 yards, one interception and a 40.9 passer rating. He has been sacked three times for 30 lost yards.

The running game has disappeared for the second week in row against a stout defense.

Rookie running back Dameon Pierce has rushed for just seven yards on four carries.

The worst play of the first half was arguably tight end Jordan Akins losing a fumble when he was hit hard in the second quarter with cornerback Xavien Howard returning it for a touchdown.

The defense is no better, though.

With chants of "MVP" ringing out from the stands, Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has patiently directed a potent offense.

He has completed 20 of 34 passes for 278 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions for a 95.0 passer rating.

The Dolphins don't even need to run the football to complement Tagovailoa. They have run it eight times for 15 yards.

Jalen Waddle has four catches for 80 yards on seven targets, and Tyreek Hill has five catches for 69 yards.

It is downright ugly for the Texans and coach Lovie Smith with no hope on their immediate horizon.

