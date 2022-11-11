Texans QB Davis Mills vs. Giants DE Kayvon Thibodeaux: 'Ready for Challenge'

Despite both playing in the Pac-12 in college, Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills never faced New York Giants rookie defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, who was the No. 5 overall pick in April after three seasons with the Oregon Ducks.

During his time with the Stanford Cardinal, Mills never took a snap against Thibodeaux, and he should probably consider himself lucky. But that good timing will come to an end on Sunday, as Mills and the Texans (1-6-1) will have to limit the talented pass-rusher in order to give themselves a chance at upsetting the surprising Giants (6-2) at MetLife Stadium.

"I think he's an explosive player who's able to bend," Mills said this week. "If he can get on the edge of any of those tackles, then he's able to get around the edge fast and make a play. I mean obviously he was a high pick, so we gotta be ready for him."

Eight games into his NFL career, Thibodeaux has already shown his impact, even if the sack numbers still have room to grow. The rookie has one sack this season while adding a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He's also gotten involved against the pass too, as Thibodeaux is fourth on the team with three passes defended.

But Mills made sure to credit the rest of New York's interior, which includes guys like defensive tackles Dexter Lawrence and defensive end Leonard Williams, though Mills didn't mention them by name.

"They also have another couple of defensive lineman that we got to be ready for as well," Mills said. "I think week to week our o-line has held up really well. This week's gonna be another challenge but I think we're ready for it."

Mills has taken 19 sacks this season, 11th-most in the league. But the Texans offensive line will need to have one of its better performances of the year to give the second-year quarterback time against Thibodeaux and the rest of New York's underrated defense.

The Texans and Giants kickoff at 12 p.m. CT from MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.