    • November 28, 2021
    Texans Fall Behind Jets Early After Red Zone Turnover

    The Texans take on the Jets in Houston today in a battle between 2-8 squads
    As the Houston Texans host the eerily similar New York Jets at NRG Stadium in Houston today, they have the unique opportunity for a modest winning streak.

    The Texans and Jets are both 2-8, and dealing with questions at quarterback and a rookie coach.

    The Texans are coming off their most impressive win of the season, a shocking 22-13 upset of division rival and AFC-leading Tennessee Titans. And while this game won't have any postseason implications, it certainly may have something to do with where these two teams pick in the next NFL Draft in April.

    Is a win on the scoreboard a loss in the draft? Teams play to win games, not improve draft position.

    The Texans will need full doses of the passing game and the running game to keep the Jets' defense off balance.

    On the opening possession of the game, the Texans began their drive from their own 21. In a mix of Nico Collins and David Johnson runs and Brandin Cooks catches, Houston drove 62 yards in 12 plays to the Jets' 17.

    But on second-and-9, quarterback Tyrod Taylor's pass to Johnson was intercepted. by New York defensive end John Franklin-Myers, who returned the ball 32 yards to the Houston 37 yard line.

    The Jets cashed in on the turnover, driving 24 yards in seven plays to set up a Matt Ammendola 31 yard field goal for an early 3-0 lead.

    Taylor and the Houston offense had success on that first drive moving the ball on the Jets' defense, but turnovers will have to be kept to a minimum the rest of the game to give the Texans a chance at the victory the rest of the way.

    In the upset of the Titans, Taylor didn't commit a turnover while the Texans benefitted from four Ryan Tannehill interceptions and a muffed punt for a fifth takeaway.

