Easterby 'Helps People,' Says Texans Newcomer

Marcus Cannon is a proponent of Jack Easterby following their time in New England

HOUSTON - Marcus Cannon will have a chance to revitalize his career with the Houston Texans in 2021. After opting-out in 2020 with the New England Patriots, the native Texan is excited to be playing football again in his home state.

Cannon becomes one of four prominent members of Houston's roster that has ties to New England. New GM Nick Caserio and wide receiver Brandin Cook have made their impact in a hopeful positive light. Vice President of Football Operations Jack Easterby has not.

Despite the negative views of Easterby's tenure with the Texans, Cannon only has found memories of him in Foxborough.

“Jack kind of ran some operation things and he was our chaplain with the Patriots and my relationship with him was great," Cannon told reporters on a Zoom press conference Monday." He was big on helping people become and be the man that they’re supposed to be. My relationship with him was pretty good and the same with Nick. He was in every meeting with the offense, so we’d see him and interact with him on a daily basis."

Since his arrival in Houston, Easterby's relationship with franchise has not been one of positive praise. Houston elected to have him be a major part of firing process of former GM Brian Gaine and eventual head coach Bill O'Brien.

The Texans were almost charged with tampering by New England when Easterby originally pursued Caserio for the vacant GM role in 2019. His persuasion also led owner Cal McNair to eliminate the search committee for a new GM this offseason in favor of Caserio.

Multiple names, including former Texans' team president Jamey Rootes and vice president of communications Amy Palcic have also left the organization over the past calendar year.

The Texans also the current Deshaun Watson situation unfolding due to the recent moves made this offseason. Although Watson is currently dealing with sexual misconduct allegations, the 25-year-old asked for a trade earlier this offseason due to frustration with the front office.

Easterby continues to be a factor in the Texans' plan although away from the limelight. Caserio's recent offseason acquisitions are met with mixed reviews as well. Some believe the signings will help Houston flourish in 2021. Others believe it was a waste of money.

Cannon though will be more than just just a role player for Houston. Already understanding what Easterby can bring to the table, Cannon is grateful to join their team.

"I’m excited that those two guys are here and I’m excited to be working under them doing what I need to do to help the team win and I’m glad they’re here,” Cannon said.

