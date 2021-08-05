Want To Buy The Texans? Here's How Much You Need

Have you ever dreamed about buying the Houston Texans one day if the McNairs decided to sell the franchise?

Well, if you did, it's going to cost you a lot of money. Not to dream - that’s free - but to actually do it.

According to Forbes, the Texans are the NFL's 11th-most valuable franchise with a valuation of $3.7 billion, highest in the AFC South.

Despite a global pandemic shaking up business practices and limiting the number of fans in the stadium, plus their less than ideal 4-12 record, the Texans still had a financially successful season, increasing the franchise's value by 12 percent.

While the NFL saw a 20-percent drop in revenue and operating income dropped on average, the Texans fought against the grain.

The franchise's operating income sits at a less than ideal -$20.2 million, ninth-lowest in the league and worst in the division.

By comparison, their in-state rivals and the league's MVT Dallas Cowboys enjoy an operating income of $280.4 million...

How could the Texans hope to match their division rivals, and potentially the league's elite in the long run? Well, to put it simply - winning.

Look no further than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Their increase in value was a league-high 29 percent thanks in no small part to their Super Bowl victory, combined with the signing of superstar players such as Tom Brady.

Ticket and merchandise sales will always follow success.

The numbers are expected to increase this year with the plan of full-capacity stadiums for all nine home games this season, and possibly beyond should the Texans defy all odds and make the playoffs.

If general manager Nick Caserio can hit a home run with this enormous rebuild then perhaps the Texans can follow in the trend of Tampa, and jump their way up the list.

But to be metaphorical about this, Rome wasn't built in a day...

