Should Texans Move Mills to No. 2 QB?

Davis Mills had his best day of practice, but does that move the needle in his favor?

HOUSTON -- Rookie mistakes are bound to happen. On Wednesday, Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills committed only one notable one.

Mills, who currently is listed as the No. 3 QB on the Texans depth chart - yes, with the oddity of camera-shy Deshaun Watson listed behind him at No. 4 - is still learning the ropes. It's been a climb since that early-camp Saturday afternoon in which he threw five red-zone interceptions in front of displeased fans.

But what will happen with another strong practice? Could he move up to the No. 2 spot by the weekend?

Wednesday was Mills' best day thus far in a Texans uniform. He connected on a 40-yard pass downfield with Keke Coutee during 11-on-11 drills to begin the day. If the play were live on a Sunday, that would have given him the touchdown.

“He’s doing a good job,” Texans defensive lineman Vincent Taylor said of Mills. “He’s just got to keep coming out here and keep doing what he’s doing, doing what the coaches are asking him to do, and it’s going to help the team.”

READ MORE: 'Hard Knocks': What If HBO Turned Its Cameras on Texans?

In two-minute work, Mills' looked the part of a pocket-passer who understands clock management. Twice he connected with veteran Chris Conley, including a third-down shot that could have been a 20-yard touchdown.

Instead, the Texans coaches called the play down at the 2-yard line - drawing an argument from Conley. Two plays later, Mills would be intercepted by Vernon Hargreaves, thus negating the positive drive.

That was the lone noticeable mistake. Everything else? He looked the part of what GM Nick Caserio saw when selecting him No. 67 overall.

“Each day in practice, he gets better and better," Texans head coach David Culley said. "Just like Jeff (Driskel), Tyrod (Taylor), all those guys. Each day, they get better and better."

READ MORE: Texans Injury Update: 3 Starters Missing Practice

Offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said that Mills' best asset is his adaptability with the scheme.

“When we can get that from our players, it shows that they’re coachable,” Kelly said last week. “It shows that they have a good grasp and a good understanding of what we’re asking them to do. At that (quarterback) position, you don’t see the panic mistakes anymore. Things are starting to slow down, and he’s really starting to feel comfortable when he’s back there, particularly when he’s in the pocket.”

Culley said he hopes to see consistency this weekend against Green Bay when Mills takes the field against the Packers. Taylor might be the starter for now, but Mills, a project for the moment, is potentially the next face of the franchise.

READ MORE: Texans Depth Chart: Where’s Deshaun?

On Tuesday, Mills said he hopes for the opportunity to show off his skills in front of a crowd while representing the Texans.

“I’m just happy if I get to play on Saturday, obviously,” Mills said. “Go out there and show what I can do."

Yes, Mills' last throw of practice led to a turnover. That shouldn't define what was certainly a positive outing, and one that could help him move up the depth chart before Week 1.

"You can't let those little mistakes faze you," Mills said. "The biggest thing on my mind is the next play, and that's the only thing that matters.”

CONTINUE READING: Texans' Tutus Howard: Where Does He Help Most?