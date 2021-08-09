Texans To Hall Of Fame? It’s Time for These 2

Two former Houston Texans will be eligible for the Hall of Fame, but only one would truly represent the franchise

Technically speaking, the Houston Texans now have a Hall of Famer. If, that is, they get to claim Ed Reed.

But let's be honest, it seems safe to say both the Texans and Reed most likely would happily forget that year ever happened.

However, two former Texans will be eligible to join the immortals in Canton next year and both should be in with a good shot to be the first 'real' Texans to don the famed gold jackets.

First off is defensive tackle Vince Wilfork. A two-time Super Bowl winner with the New England Patriots, five-time Pro Bowler, once a first-team and three times a second-team All-Pro, Wilfork's resume speaks for itself.

While he may have spent the majority of his career dominating in New England, and eventually have signed a one-day contract to retire a Patriot, he spent the last two years of his playing career in Houston.

Wilfork made 31 appearances for the Texans, all starts, and was a key figure in a defense that allowed the least yards in the NFL in 2016. His time in Houston may have been short lived but he added two AFC South titles to his resume and became an instant favorite thanks to a now-infamous moment on Hard Knocks (see below.)

Wilfork may not have been a headline-grabbing player, but in the trenches, he was a force. Surely he has to be in contention come 2022.

The second, and perhaps more likely to make it as a first-ballot entry is wide receiver, Andre Johnson.

A legendary figure in the city of Houston, he gave this upstart organization credibility and a cutting edge. A key figure in arguably their best teams to date (2011-12), Johnson was as dominant as they come on the field, setting seemingly endless franchise records along the way, all while keeping an extremely low profile off of it.

A reasonable argument could be made that Johnson never got the credit he deserved, because of the team for which he played. Drafted in 2003, in 12 seasons with the Texans, Johnson only got to see four winning seasons, all of which came in his last six years there.

And despite playing for a team that took its time to find its feet, and playing with a number of questionable quarterbacks, Johnson always produced.

He finished his Texans career with 13,597 receiving yards and 64 touchdowns. He led the NFL twice in both single-season receiving yards and receptions, and three times in receiving yards per game.

A seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time second-team and three-time first-team All-Pro, inaugural Texans Ring of Honor member and Texas Sports Hall of Fame member his accomplishments are remarkable.

The Texans franchise record-holder in catches, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns, he may have played a further two seasons elsewhere but when it came time to hang up his cleats, he came back to Houston.

Johnson absolutely deserves to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. There have been very few players in recent memory that were as consistently dominant as him, especially in the 'unideal' circumstances in which he often found himself and the Texans.

As it stands, Johnson is 11th in NFL history in career receiving yards (Only three of those ahead of him aren't Hall of Famers, but one is still active), 11th in career receptions, 15th in receiving yards per game, and has the 12th most receiving yards in a single game.

Despite the odds being stacked against him from the day the Texans drafted him, playing for a losing team with no real quality at quarterback until Matt Schaub came along, Johnson produced week in week out.

His numbers are up there with the best, and on his day there was simply no stopping this 6'3" 229 pound giant of a receiver.

Johnson deserves to be a first-ballot entry no question. And the first player in Canton to have spent the best years of his career as a Texan.

