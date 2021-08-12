Texans Announce Deal With 'Official Casino Partner' Caesars

Caesars has become the official casino partner of the NFL franchise.

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans and Caesars Entertainment announced a deal Thursday afternoon for Caesars to become the official casino partner of the NFL franchise.

Caesars will sponsor a free-to-play 'Schedule Pick 'Em' game on the Texans' mobile app where fans can submit matchup predictions for chances to win paid trips to Caesars properties, game tickets and luxury box suites.

Caesars is the official casino sponsor and an official sports betting partner of the NFL and has partnerships with the NBA, NHL, and Major League Baseball.

“I’m thrilled to launch this multi-year partnership with Caesars Entertainment," Texans team president Greg Grissom said in a statement. "It aligns perfectly with our commitment to creating memorable experiences for our fans. We have some great events lined up for this upcoming season that fans will not want to miss, and this partnership with Caesars is just another example of how we continue to look for ways to enhance the experience.”

Caesars Rewards will be added to the Texans' promotional channels, including in-stadium signage and digital and traditional media assets.

READ MORE: Should Rookie Mills be No. 2 QB?

“Caesars Entertainment is committed to expanding relationships with leagues and professional sports teams, and we’re thrilled to team up with the Houston Texans,” said Chris Holdren, the co-president of Caesars Digital. “We look forward to creating extraordinary experiences for Texans fans by doing what we do best, leveraging Caesars Entertainment’s vast portfolio of casino, hospitality, entertainment, and sports expertise.”

READ MORE: Deshaun Speaks to the Media - Kind Of