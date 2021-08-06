Texans Camp Notebook: Keke Coutee's Mentor? Dez Bryant

The Houston Texans are getting help upgrading their on-field work, and have upgraded the locker room as well. Training camp notebook ...

HOUSTON - Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee didn't have to venture far to find an NFL mentor.

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant and Coutee are both from Lufkin and they work out together under the tutelage of private receivers coach David Robinson.

“Most definitely a mentor,” Coutee said. “Obviously being from the same hometown as well, so I obviously looked up to him, a big mentor.”

A former Texas Tech standout, Coutee has delivered some impressive moments at training camp so far, consistently getting open and catching the football.

As Coutee enters the final year of his four-year, $3.189 million contract and due a $920,000 base salary this year, it’s all about him stacking days and remaining healthy as he competes with Anthony Miller for the slot receiver job.

“I feel like I've grown a lot, this being my fourth year in the league,” Coutee said. “Obviously, still have more to get better at as well, so I'm just focused on different, little things every day, just focusing on one thing at a time.”

Targeted 40 times last season, Coutee caught 33 passes for 400 yards and three touchdowns on 40 targets as his role increased when Randall Cobb, since traded to the Green Bay Packers, injured his toe. For his career, Coutee has 83 catches for 941 yards and four scores.

Now, Coutee is adapting to a new quarterback in Tyrod Taylor after building chemistry the past few seasons with disgruntled and embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson who is seeking a trade.

“Going good,” Coutee said. “Tyrod, he's a new guy, learning very well. Everybody is learning each other right now. This is a whole new team, so I feel like we're gelling pretty well right now.

“I feel like everybody is fitting in very well. We're just coming out here trying to get 1 percent better every day. I feel like we're progressing every day.”

Coutee has a history of durability problems have plagued him in the past, including multiple hamstring issues. He’s healthy now and he knows he has to stay that way.

“Learning from my past situations, past injuries, and learning how to be a pro,” Coutee said. “Take care of my body, be out there as much as I can and continuing to make plays for my team.”

Coutee’s low moment last season: a fumble, one of four overall last season with three lost. Coutee lost a fumble in a 27-20 road loss to the Indianapolis Colts as linebacker Darius Leonard punched the football out of his hands. Coutee also lost a fumble against the Baltimore Ravens that was returned for a touchdown.

Unlike the past when he was benched and was firmly in former coach Bill O'Brien's doghouse, Coutee kept getting opportunities to make up for his mistake.

“Every day is a new day,” Coutee said. “Every day is a new opportunity, as well. So that's in the past and I'm focusing on this year with this team.”

With Cobb gone, Coutee has a prime opportunity to contribute. Wide receiver is one the most competitive situations on the roster.

“I feel like this is more sticking to my routine, being ready when my number is called and just being able to make plays when the ball is in the air,” Coutee said. “So, that's what I'm going to continue to do. I feel like it's wide open opportunities. Just sticking to myself, as I said before, continuing to make plays for this team.”

“We've got a lot of different talent in that room from one to the bottom, as well. Everybody brings something different to the table, a great group of guys, so I feel like we all can make plays.”

Pharaoh Brown makes big impression

Pharaoh Brown slipped behind the defense in the red zone, finding a seam in the back of the end zone for a touchdown catch.

Activated this week from the non-football injury list, the 6-foot-6, 258-pound former Oregon standout is reinforcing his value to the Texans as an imposing tight end who can catch passes, break tackles and block.

Re-signed to a one-year, $2.2 million contract, the former Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns player has excellent size and all-around skills for the position.

In 13 games with nine starts, Brown caught 14 passes on 16 targets for 163 yards and two touchdowns last season.

“Well, it's good to have him back," Texans coach David Culley said ."Obviously, size does matter, and getting him back and getting him in the swing of things. He's starting to get more and more and more reps right now with us, and he's one of those guys that we're counting on at that position to be able to help us.”

Brown overcome a serious leg injury suffered in college that nearly cost him his leg and is coming off the best year of his career.

The Texans like Brown's versatility.

"You can ask him to do different things, whether it’s align him away from the formation, align him as a fullback, align him as a tight end in-line, align him as an off-the-ball tight end," Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said during the season. "He finds ways to make it work and to excel at it. I’m very pleased with Pharaoh. He does a really good job in both the run game and pass game. He’s just a good football player.”

“He’s done a really good job of bringing a physical element to us, particularly in the run game. Being so big and long, he does a really good job of not only using those tools and being physical, but being a student of the game and really taking pride in knowing basically a multitude of positions.”

No deal for free agent WR

The Texans' No. 1 personnel issue is, in the view of most, all about QB Deshaun Watson, who is in the building but not working on the field.

Meanwhile, in other personnel news, the Texans aren't signing former Iowa State wide receiver La'Michael Pettway after working him out Friday, according to a league source.

The Texans didn't immediately sign former Boston College linebacker Connor Strachan.

Pettway was invited to the Texans' rookie minicamp.

Pettway played collegiately at Iowa State after transferring from Arkansas.

He was an honorable-mention All-Big 12 selection. In 2019, he caught 55 passes for 676 yards and six touchdowns.

In his final season at Arkansas, Pettway caught 30 passes for 499 yards and four touchdowns.

Strachan last played in The Spring League.

$4 million spent on locker room, training room

Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair and his family have invested roughly $4 million to significantly upgrade and modernize their locker room and training room.

The locker room has red neon lights, which sets a tone of futuristic design.

The players’ large red-and-blue lockers feature spacious leather seats.

Every player has a safe for their valuables, shoe and shoulder pad dryers, a helmet ventilator, and personal television screens that feature the daily schedule along with messages from coaches.

There are fuel bars located in the locker room that includes customized healthy snacks. Every piece of fabric is anti-microbial to provide a sanitary environment.

“The locker room is beautiful,” Texans safety and special-teams ace A.J. Moore said. “I thank (general manager) Nick (Caserio) and (executive vice president of football operations) Jack Easterby, Mr. McNair. We really thank them for that. It's been a long time coming, but it's finally done and we're very grateful.”

“My favorite thing is the neon light, it's super cool. Everything is comfortable in there. Come on, you know, new smell, everything. We're excited.”

During the tour of the locker room, in a video posted on the Texans’ website, McNair said: "The locker room is important to y’all. Y’all are important to me.”

Added Caserio: "We have done some things during the offseason, made some modifications to the facility. Appreciative of the support of ownership and the capital commitments they made with the new locker room and training space. With all of that designed to give the players and staff the resources they need to be successful and give them the opportunity to go out and perform to the best of their ability."