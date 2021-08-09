Texans QB Deshaun Watson Back at Practice - Backing Off Trade?

The Texans have stopped taking calls for a possible trade of Deshaun Watson - who is on the practice field today

The Houston Texans have been trapped in an unusual position with regard to their disgruntled quarterback. Trade him? Punish him? Woo him?

Here's the latest on Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson:

*Today for Monday's training camp workout, Watson is on the field. He's been nursing some minor injuries, but he now for the first time is in pads.

*The team had been taking calls regarding a possible trade of Watson. Now, that seems to have come to a halt.

*Are the unreturned calls a result of Watson's ongoing legal situation, which may have decreased his trade value? In other words, Houston can't get value now, so why do it now?

*Houston had previously wanted "five high draft picks and quality players'' in return for the 25-year old three-time Pro Bowler. It seems the Texans have not come off their original asking price for a potential Watson trade.

*Amid speculation that maybe the Texans would like to kiss and make up here? Our Mike Fisher, citing sources, essentially shoots that down. Ownership feels it has reached out with a volume of olive branches; Watson's only positive response has been to show up for camp - and he's only doing that to avoid daily fines from the NFL.

*Meanwhile, there is absolutely no indication that Watson has backed off his desire to escape Houston.

*Oh, and that "heating-up'' report from CBS Sports regarding a trade to the Eagles? Fairly bogus.

*According to the Houston Police Department, Watson is in the middle of an ongoing legal investigation into multiple allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct. The 22 civil suits and the failure of the NFL to so much as comment on the situation has complicated Watson's status.

*Many don't think Watson will ever suit up for the Texans again, and the possibility of him playing for any team in the NFL in 2021 while multiple investigations surround him leaves him in limbo. Any team interested in paying Houston's asking price for Watson would certainly want clarification from the NFL regarding his playing status. The NFL has been slow to clarify ... putting any progress in any way on hold.

